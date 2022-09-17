Flipkart flags off its #HomeFlipover campaign

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, launched its new home campaign #HomeFlipover to showcase its wide selection of high-quality home products, perfect for a home transformation. Driven by customer insights, Flipkart aims to reach women across the country, offering them the ease of shopping premium brands at an affordable price.

Recently, there has been an increase in the home segment as customers have started investing in furniture and furnishings to make their homes an extension of their personalities.

Speaking on the launch, Kanchan Mishra, Senior Director, Consumables (FMCG), General Merchandise and Home, Flipkart, said, “The recent hybrid work model has encouraged customers to rethink life at home as it has become the place where they spend most of their time. Eventually, it has made them redecorate and enhance the look and feel of their homes. This trend is here to stay as people are spending more time at home than they were before. At Flipkart, our prime focus is to drive value for our customers on the best quality products. To diversify our product portfolio and make Flipkart the go-to destination for all things home, we have handpicked products from branded and premium range to homegrown D2C brands. Now, the home makeover can be a spontaneous plan with a wide range of selections available on the platform.”

The platform is running the influencer campaign called ‘Home Flipover’ with influencers such as Chef Karishma Sakhrani, Aayushi Bangur, Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Ashwiinii Dongare Banga and Chef Kirti Bhoutika. Mira Kapoor, the B-town celebrity and the Instagram-famous mommy, has also collaborated for this campaign who will be inspiring users to revamp their homes with Flipkart. Customers can now bring alive their vision of an ideal home from the vast variety of homecare essentials available on Flipkart.

