Flamingo renews collaboration with Hrithik Roshan as official brand partner

Flamingo, a flagship consumer healthcare brand of Ascent Meditech Ltd., has renewed its brand partnership with superstar Hrithik Roshan.

“With the continued collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, Flamingo aims to sustain and magnify their vision of ‘Making the World Pain Free.’ Over the years Hrithik has epitomized fitness, trust and quality, fundamentals that resonate with Flamingo’s brand aesthetics, functionality and product portfolio. With this parallel and seamless integration of India’s two solid brands, the collaboration proves to be an ideal one,” the company said.

Excited about the collaboration Rajiv Mistry, Founder & MD, Ascent Meditech Limited, said, “Our partnership with Hrithik has been going very strong and our flagship brand Flamingo, has now emerged as one of the Most Trusted Brands in India. Through our earlier campaigns, brand Flamingo has been able to cement its space in the consumer's mind as a ‘Trusted Partner in Pain’ offering ‘An Aid for a New Life’. Hence, when the question of renewal of association came, it was a no-brainer, for myself and my team.”

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Rakesh Kumar, V.P Sales & Marketing, Ascent Meditech Limited said, “During the initial years of the association, Flamingo with its 350+ products had focused its efforts towards corporate umbrella branding with the objective of garnering awareness among the targeted audience. This renewed association would see brand Flamingo unfurl a campaign where our Brand Ambassador is seen using Flamingo products to combat pain and partaking in everyday activities.”

Talking about the collaboration, Hrithik Roshan said, “My association with Flamingo comes from my history of dealing with aches and pains through my journey as an actor, where I’ve had to put pressure on my body for various requirements like performing action or a difficult dance step. From a disturbed nights sleep to hindering the most basic daily tasks, pains lead to unrest in the mind and body. The products offered by Flamingo serve as pain relief solutions to various types of injuries. With over 30 years of being in the market, Flamingo has observed the physical struggles of the public and developed aids to live pain free. I'm happy to be associating with a brand that works wonders for me personally.’’

