First edition of e4m Pride of India honours 175 Indian brands

The brands were recognized and celebrated for setting new standards of innovation and excellence in their products, processes and marketing practices

The inaugural edition of e4m 'Pride of India Brands - The Best of Bharat' Conference and Awards 2022 was held today at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, to celebrate and honour entrepreneurs who built brands in Bharat for Bharat.

The first-of-its-kind program was themed around the idea of ‘Building brands for Bharat’, and saw the marketing and business leaders from across the country come together to cheer on each other’s success as well as discuss India’s entrepreneurial future.

The Conference and Awards witnessed the presence of 500 entrepreneurs, both legacy as well as young guns, who have demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity and constant innovation in their product, processes and marketing practices, and have set a benchmark in establishing successful Indian brands.

The conference showcased a stellar line-up of insightful sessions by speakers like L V Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research and Seema Walia, SMB-Head, ShareChat, followed by Business Leaders’ Round-table and panel discussions.

The event aimed at recognising and honouring over 175 brands that have their mark in the ever-growing Indian market with a strong global presence. The brands belong to the entire gamut of categories in both products and services.

While brands like Jumbo King, Bagrry's, Radico Khaitan, Sumeru Foods, Leo Coffee, and others represented the most exciting names in the food and beverage space, fashion retail brands like The Souled Store, FabIndia, Manyavar, Spykar lifestyle and Biba were also felicitated.

Among consumer electronics, a category that covers everything from smart wearables to household appliances, brands like Orient Bell Ltd, boAt and Noise were among the winners. Beauty and wellness brands like Purplle.com, VLCC, Sugar Cosmetics, Naturals Salon, and more took home big honours. Apart from this, new-age matrimonial services like Shaadi.com and Matrimony.com were also awarded for revolutionizing the concept of the gateway to happy marriages.

The list of awardees includes other categories such as healthcare services, fintech, and also real estate companies, including Shyam Steel, Mayfair Housing, Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Emami Realty, Jar, and more.

Here's the complete list of winners:

The names of the brands have been arranged alphabetically

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)