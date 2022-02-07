FCB Group India expands footprint in South Asia with launch of FCB KL.LK

Being led by Chairman & CEO Santosh Menon, this new agency partnership aims to bring forth the KL.LK expertise to brands, coupled with FCB’s philosophy - to do timely and timeless work for clients

FCB Group India announced today it is expanding its footprint in South Asia with the launch of FCB KL.LK, being led by Chairman & CEO Santosh Menon.

FCB KL.LK, a fully integrated marketing communications agency, is the newest affiliate office under the FCB Group India umbrella. The agency works with marquee clients and brands including Ceylon Biscuits Ltd, HNB credit cards, Fairfirst life Insurance, Ultratech Cement, and Godrej Consumer products. This new agency partnership aims to bring forth the KL.LK expertise to brands, coupled with FCB’s Never Finished philosophy; to do timely and timeless work for clients.

Speaking on the importance of this partnership, Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India, said, “We’re delighted to partner with KL.LK in Sri Lanka. They are a young, future-ready agency that is growing very rapidly with many global multi-national clients. With this association, we are hoping to offer seamless service to many of our clients who look at South Asia as a contiguous market.”

Brandon Cooke, Global Partner, Global Chief Marketing & Reputation Officer, FCB (Global), talked about how thrilled he is to have a partner in Sri Lanka, “The creative passion and business momentum made KL.LK the perfect partner for us in the Sri Lankan market. As we continue on our global mission to unleash creativity fuelled by diversity, data and technology, we’re incredibly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we expand our footprint across this region to a new client base.”

Santosh Menon, Chairman/ CEO, FCB KL.LK, added, “I came to Sri Lanka first in 2003 as a team member of FCB for its clients here. Today, bringing FCB back in its latest avatar as part of KL.LK gives me special pleasure and happiness. It's the wheel turning full circle.”

