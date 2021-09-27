Essco by Jaquar Group unveils digital campaign #EsscoNaBhoolPaoge

For over 6 decades, Essco bathware has been providing great experiences with its quality products. The brand is an offering from the Jaquar Group- a complete bathroom and lighting solutions.

From offering modern and upgraded designs to becoming the go-to brand PAN India, Essco has demonstrated the value of true quality and trusted service for generations. The brand has progressed over the years, offering bathware solutions to generations while sticking to its core values.

Whether it’s 1960 or 2050, product quality will always be a sought after attribute for customers. Despite the inevitable ‘changes’ from generation to generation, quality is one value that endures- Like Essco, which has been around for over 6 decades because it is more than a set of products. It stands for its values of true quality and trusted service. Both of which translate into making the brand trustworthy for its customers. From back then to even now.

The campaign is built on the insight that time changes, people evolve, technology changes, and innovations come into the picture, but the core values remain. The campaign is launched with three brand Thumbstoppers (10 sec vertical videos), for the digital audience. Built around the narrative of how Time changes, passion remains; Space changes, spirit remains; Home changes, bond remains- the films are a projection of Essco being the constant throughout. The three films are strategically planned inside bathroom scenarios to create higher brand recall and keep the Essco branding well-integrated in the story.

The campaign is amplified with social media creatives - inclusive of product, emotional & contextual.

Speaking on the digital campaign launch, Sandeep Shukla, General Manager & Head Marketing Communications- Jaquar Group said, “Essco always drives an emotionally inclined narrative in a low involvement category. With this campaign, we re-emphasise that no matter what superficial changes are brought about by changing times, Essco continues to be a great choice as a brand with enduring characteristics – of the product as well as its ownership experience; and that’s true of our lives, relationships and values.”

“There was a time when millions watched TV commercials. But recently, our audiences are gravitating toward platforms like Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp etc., to consume snackable videos. Today it is more about creating ads for different platforms and of different durations rather than creating a single commercial for television,” says Neeraj Sharma, Co-founder, Crescent Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on the campaign, the Creative Directors, Shubhangini Srivastava & Jayanta Das, Crescent Group said, “Building on the ‘enduring’ characteristic of Essco, the campaign allowed us to take the creative renditions into multiple dimensions of brand expression – from overarching brand statements to specific product attributes, and even social/ occasion-based messaging.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)