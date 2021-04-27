Eat.fit bats in IPL with digital-first marketing plan featuring RCB’s Devdutt Paddikal

Eat.fit Co-founder Ankit Nagori said that since cricket and ordering-in have a strong connection, the company secured 5% of total revenue for cricketing events to leverage this opportunity

After undergoing a complete transformation from providing just healthy food options to curating a menu that is also cool, tasty, and honestly Indian, Eat.fit is now betting big on the cricketing season to reach out to its target young group and realise its profitability goals, reportedly pegged at the end of 2022. In this regard, the brand had roped in a young cricketer and currently a rising star of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad Devdutt Paddikal as its brand ambassador last month. And now is running a highly successful campaign for the duration of IPL to engage the users.

Speaking about the campaign, Eat.fit co-founder Ankit Nagori shared with exchange4media.com, “We have realised that cricket and ordering-in have a strong connection and we wanted to leverage that. That’s the reason, around five per cent of our overall revenue, i.e around Rs 4 crores, for the year are secured for cricketing events like the ongoing IPL and the upcoming World Cup.”

Elaborating more on the media pie for the current campaign, Nagori noted that while 60 per cent of the budgets go towards video-led communication on Hotstar, YouTube, and Instagram, 40 per cent is being spent on OOH and print, primarily in Bengaluru.

The digital-first campaign is composed of small video snippets around the cricketer, health tips from the brand’s in-house experts, gamification contests that let the fans win special gift hampers, and a nice dollop of quizzes, interactive posts, and drool-worthy food shots. The content has been curated by Eat.fit’s in-house team in collaboration with their agency Purple Mango.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatFit (@the_eatfit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatFit (@the_eatfit)

Nagori highlighted that the campaign, which went live with IPL on April 9, is gaining amazing traction on their social media channels. “While the Hotstar numbers will come in a little later, the campaign is working very well on our own social media channels. Around five lakh people have already watched our ads and we are looking at 500,000 impressions on social media content. More than 10,000 people have landed on our special website cricket.eatfit.in already, either to play games or take their rewards. We are expecting the numbers to double by the end of the campaign, next month.”

He added that the campaign initially resulted in a 30-35 per cent increase in order volumes from the platform, which because of the new lockdown situation in many states has settled at around 25 per cent jump.

He concluded, “The current situation has resulted in a 5-10 per cent drop in our orders because of the lockdown in several states and also supply getting impacted for us. End-to-end procurement is a big challenge right now, as we make our food in-house. But largely there is no massive dip in operations because we are in the essentials category.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)