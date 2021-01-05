e4m Upfront is back: Join the power-packed event happening this month

Brands in 2020 have relied on technology to stay closer to their customers. Looking ahead, it's even more imperative that you keep this as a core part of your strategy. Keeping its relevance in mind to help businesses grow and scale, after two high-powered editions, the third edition of e4m Upfront is back! Slated to take place on January 28 and 29, from 10.30 am onwards, the event will provide you an opportunity to meet digital and media innovators who provide solutions to take your marketing efforts to the next level.

It is an exclusive series dedicated to marketers and digital agencies who aim to stay up-to-speed with the latest developments in the marketing domain. Engaging sessions on topics around Content Marketing, Adtech, and Television advertising are sure to enlighten and immerse audiences. Expect partner companies at e4m Upfront to demonstrate the outstanding features of their diversified assets and technologies, analyze challenges and possibilities to ensure that you are pursuing relevant collaborations to garner higher ROI's, and thereby, provide new content formats, technological solutions, and measurement strategies through data-driven insights.

While the partner companies get a platform to showcase their offerings to brands, agencies, and decision-makers; marketers get an overview of the dynamic marketplace and pick up actionable ways to identify, evaluate and implement result-driven plans to fulfill marketing objectives in the new normal.

The event since its previous editions has been attracting forward-thinking, senior-level marketers, digital & technology teams and agencies gripped with driving business transformation and retooling their organizations with marketing technology. The likes of News 18 Network, Talkwalker, Anytag, CNN International, Hindustan Times, Viacom18, Inmobi, Clan Connect, ABP Network among others have been partner companies of e4m Upfront in its previous editions. The event is a virtual collaboration of advertisers, agencies, and digital / media innovators. So, join the event to discover the latest trends and research that could propel your business beyond the competition.

Save the date: 28th & 29th January 2021