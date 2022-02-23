e4m TV First to track the role of TV in a digital world

This edition of the conference, to be held on February 24, will see industry experts and players share interesting insights on the theme – ‘TV Advertising in the Digital World’

The future of content is screening, it is sufficiently clear now. Exploring different aspects of this phenomenon will be the fourth edition of TV First, a symposium that will not only explore the works that go behind and into TV but also explore its future.

This edition will see industry experts and players share interesting insights on the theme – ‘TV Advertising in the Digital World’. e4m TV First is being presented by Colors Marathi, and co-powered by ABP News.

Scheduled to take place on February 24, the seminar will kick off with a welcome address by Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media. Dr Batra will also be seen engaging in a chat with Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International, (PGI), as part of the keynote session. They will dissect the importance of advertising in television with regards to building a brand presence.

TV First recognises India’s unparalleled passion for cricket among viewers and brands alike, and how this has redefined the world of television advertising in India. While we await a highly anticipated TATA IPL 2022, an esteemed panel of marketers will discuss how the Indian Premier League is being leveraged on broadcast, and the power of associating with an event that is watched by 90% of TV households in India.

Given the central role cricket plays in today’s media landscape, the event will witness a panel discussion on the power of the sport when it comes to marketing. With its cross-generational following and its vast market appeal, cricket continues to play a dominant role across media forums and has a presence across a range of brands. On the panel will be Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India; Girish Hingorani, Senior General Manager& Head - Marketing, Ecommerce & Modern Trade, Blue Star Limited; Sumeet Singh, CMO, Info Edge India Ltd; and Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. The session will be chaired by Vani Gupta Dandia, Independent Business Consultant, CherryPeachPlum, Growth.

e4m TV First will witness the attendance of industry luminaries like Josy Paul, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar and Sukesh Nayak. These creative leads will make the conference informative and engaging, and provide deep insights into the ever-evolving TV landscape and its ecosystem.

Josy Paul, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer – BBDO India, will deliver an address on how the best TV advertisements always have a digital connection.

TV no longer exists in a silo, but is a living medium with an immediate presence. Sharing more on this will be panellists on the session – Connected TV: Challenges and Opportunities for Marketers. On the panel will be Ajay Kakkar, CMO, Aditya Birla Capital; Atit Mehta, Head Marketing, BYJU's; and Deba Ghoshal, Vice-President and Head of Marketing, Voltas Limited. The session will be chaired by Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India.

Following that will be an engaging fireside chat around 'Creativity in Television - What works, what doesn’t!' Chaired by Neeta Nair, Associate Editor, Impact, the chat will feature Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India; Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India; and Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India.

The final session for the day will see Shashi Sinha, CEO, India, Mediabrands, talking about ‘The Future of TV as a Medium for Advertising in a Digital World’.

To catch all the action, register with this link https://e4mevents.com/webinar/e4mTvFirst/register.

