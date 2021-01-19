Salesforce-e4m webinar today: Panel to discuss redefining marketing moments for consumers

The discussion will shed light on how personalised experiences have become key to building a customer experience and ensuring a delightful customer journey

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 19, 2021 9:35 AM
salesforce

exchange4media presents ‘Moments Made By Marketing' in association with Salesforce, a series where we focus on how brands build connected experiences in a multi-platform environment to reach their consumers.

As a part of this series, e4m has curated a panel discussion on the topic ‘Redefining Marketing Moments & Building Personalised Experiences’ where we look at how automation and technology can help brands create ‘Marketing Moments’ for the consumer. The panel discussion is scheduled for today, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

These days, brands seek to create an experience for the consumer through hyper-personalized messaging, and in turn, create an elevated marketing experience. Aiding brands is the advent of technology that helps brands harness data, track their efforts more precisely and measure progress to evolve their strategies at the pace of the consumer.

The Session Chair for the panel discussion is Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media Group and the esteemed panel members include Ajay Dhyani, Head - Marketing &Ecom, Timex Group; Christopher Jacob, Sr. Director - Product Marketing, Salesforce; Deepti Sampat, Vice President, Marketing, Vistara; Kishore Mardikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata CLiQ; Mahesh Kumar, Vice President- Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India; Pawrush Elavia, Head – Digital Marketing, ZEE5 Global; and Vivek Sabharwal, Head - Marketing & PR, Aero Club.

 The talk points for the discussion would include hyper-personalized messaging to create memorable moments & experiences; building a Customer 360 approach to engage consumers across platforms; leveraging data-driven analytics; managing real-time interaction; the role of customer data platform; optimizing ad spends & measuring the effectiveness of outreach programmes, and trends that will shape marketing success in 2021


To ensure you don’t miss out on these key insights, please click on the below link to register.

https://bit.ly/2K7iijM    

