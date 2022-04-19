e4m Pride of India Brands - The Best of Bharat to be held on April 21

The conference will be followed by a felicitation ceremony to recognise the top 500 brands of India

e4m group is hosting the 'Pride of India Brands - The Best of Bharat' Conference and Awards on 21st April 2022, in Mumbai.

The conference, scheduled from 11 am till 3:30 pm, will be followed by a felicitation ceremony recognising 500 brands of Bharat. The theme of the conference is ‘Building Brands For Bharat’.

e4m Pride of India will bring together owners and promoters of 500 brands, established and budding, under one roof. The event will start with a welcome address by Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, e4m and Dr Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief, e4m & BW Businessworld.

After the welcome address, L V Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research will take the centre stage to speak on ‘Outlook on SMB Advertising Intelligence Trends 2022-23’. Krishnan represents TAM, a reputed organization that created and set the base for using the Science of Media Measurement in TV Audience Research in India and he will bring the experience he has gained over the years to the Pride of India podium.

Seema Walia, Head- SMB, ShareChat, will also share invaluable insights on ‘Accelerating Digital Reach In Bharat for Businesses’. She represents a platform that has successfully captured the attention of users across all tiers in India and witnessed monumental growth by banking on India’s lingual diversity.

The conference has a power-packed agenda comprising brand leaders sharing their thoughts and success stories through various insight sessions and panel discussions.

The awards are recognition and celebration of the best brands built by Indian entrepreneurs over the years to honour the indomitable spirit of these businesses during challenging times. The awards are given to the brands that have demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity, and constant innovation in their product, processes, and marketing practices.

ShareChat is the presenting partner of the event. The associate partner of the event is HT Media Group, Xoxoday is the co-partner and TAM is the knowledge partner. e4m, Impact, Pitch, Samachar4media, Future Play, and Realty+ are trade media partners, whereas BW Businessworld is the business media partner of the event, and Loudest is its Music Community Partner.

