e4m MarTech 2021: Jury shortlists pioneers transforming marketing in India

The jury session for the very first edition of e4m’s MarTech India 2021 Awards took place on Friday, August 6 at a Zoom meet.

e4m, India’s largest publisher of online and print publications on advertising, media, and marketing, introduced the MarTech India Awards to celebrate those transforming marketing through technology. These include technology companies, technology platforms, vendors, agencies, consultants, client-side marketers, and all others working to make Martech more effective.

The Jury Chair for the MarTech India 2021 Awards was Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder of InMobi Group, CEO of InMobi Marketing Cloud. The jury members were Ashvin Vellody, Partner, Deloitte India; Atin Chhabra Vice President, Marketing, Schneider Electric; Anil Chilla, Chief Digital & Data Officer, L’Oréal India; Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, Zupee; Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India; Abhishek Joshi, Business Head (SVOD), Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships at MX Player and MX TakaTak; Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India, Double Verify; Amit Relan, Director / Co-Founder, mFilterIt; Tanveer Singh Uberoi, Director - Agency Partnerships & Sales (India), Google Customer Solutions; Swati Bhattacharya, Chief Communications and Brand Officer, Bajaj Group; Madhu S. Dutta, Head of Marketing, Digital & Media, Raymond; Nitin Thapar, India Lead - Growth Markets, Oracle; Adrian Watkins, Growth and Marketing Director, APAC; and Sai Narayan, CMO, Paisabazaar.com.

The categories for the MarTech 2021 Awards are:

Technology Providers

Industry and People

Use of MarTech

