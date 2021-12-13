e4m Conclave today: Global industry leaders to discuss agile marketing in post-Covid world

At the summit, e4m group will also unveil its new logo

To give a peek into how the future of marketing is going to look like in a pandemic-led, fast-paced digital-focused world, e4m will host the 21st edition of its Conclave today. The virtual event will start at 3 PM. The central theme of the summit this year is ‘Agile Marketing in a Digital World: Are legacy marketing practices at stake? Has the pandemic-led, fast-paced digital transition forced the industry to rewrite the marketing Bible?’

The conference will begin with a welcome address by Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Founder, exchange4media group, and will be followed by a series of keynote speeches and a panel discussion featuring some of the leading industry experts globally.

Starting the series of interesting conversations will be headline speaker Divya Karani, CEO South Asia, Media Services, dentsu, who will talk about ‘Balancing traditions with innovations: The agency of the future?’

Next in line is a riveting keynote address by Shailendra Katyal, CEO, Lenovo India, who will draw from his own experiences of leading the brand with new marketing practices in the post-pandemic world.

Taking the stage after Katyal will be a robust panel comprising Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti; Vivek Sharma, CMO, Pidilite Industries; Shivam Ranjan, CMO, Motorola; Siddhartha Butalia, CMO, AirAsia; Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing, Visa; moderated by Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative (Moderator). They will discuss ‘Pandemic Impact: Emerging Challenges and Opportunities for CMOs.’

After the insightful panel discussion, headline speaker Arjun Mohan, CEO, upGrad, will take to the stage to talk about ‘Scripting new marketing practices’ in a post-pandemic world.

The event will proceed with another keynote address by Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare, who will be speaking on the topic ‘Good Growth in the Age of Transformation: How to Grow your Business and Change the World for the Better.’

The exchange4media group will then unveil the new e4m logo that depicts the future-focussed and new-age values of the brand while still being rooted to its core of dynamic journalism.

The day will be concluded by the final keynote address by Daryl Lee, Global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, on ‘The Media Revolution and how the pandemic has accelerated it.’

One of the key industry events, e4m Conclave is a 21-year-old initiative that aims to bring thought leaders and experts from the industry on a singular platform to discuss pertinent issues and trends. In the past, Conclave has seen the presence of many stalwarts from the industry, including Mark Read, Per Pederson, Kent Wertime, Stephen Allan, Tamara Ingram, Sir Martin Sorrell, among others.

The summit will be streamed on the e4m website and social media channels. Visit https://e4mevents.com/webinar/conclave-2021/register for more information and registrations.

