e4m-Conclave on Dec 13: Has Covid forced industry to rewrite the marketing Bible?

The event will be graced by key thought leaders from the world of advertising & marketing, including Daryl Lee, Adam Gerhart, and Divya Karani

The past two years have been of great turmoil, and hence of great revolution for the advertising & marketing industry. The central norms of culture, corporate, and creation have been reshaped greatly, opening the doors for more inclusive, agile, dynamic, and vibrant structures. And now, as the world prepares to go meta, a lot more changes are expected to swarm the industry in coming years.

Discussing all of this and more with key thought leaders from the world of advertising and marketing globally, exchange4media is coming with the 21st edition of its flagship event ‘e4m-Conclave’ on December 13, 2021.

The umbrella theme for the event this year is Agile Marketing in a Digital World: Are legacy marketing practices at stake? Has the pandemic-led, fast-paced digital transition forced the industry to rewrite the marketing Bible?

The virtual event will largely focus on the future of agencies, new marketing practices, and how the pandemic has transformed the world.

The key speakers at the event will include IPG Mediabrands Global CEO Daryl Lee, Mindshare India Global CEO Adam Gerhart, dentsu Media South Asia CEO Divya Karani, upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan, and Lenovo India CEO Shailendra Katyal.

The event will begin with a session with our Headline Speaker Karani, who will share insights on ‘Balancing traditions with innovations: The agency of the future?’. Up next will be a session by our Keynote Speaker Katyal. Katyal’s session will be followed by a CMO panel discussion on the topic ‘Pandemic impact: Emerging challenges and opportunities for CMOs’. After this, Headline Speaker Mohan will take to the stage to talk about ‘Scripting new marketing practices’.

Taking over from Mohan will be Keynote Speaker Gerhart who will share insights on ‘Good growth in the age of transformation: How to grow your business and change the world for the better’.

Finally, Keynote Speaker Daryl Lee will shed light on the topic ‘The media revolution and how the pandemic has accelerated it’.

The insightful sessions will be live on the e4m website and social media channels. Visit https://e4mevents.com/webinar/conclave-2021/register for more information and registrations.

One of the key industry events, e4m-Conclave is a 21-year-old initiative that aims to bring thought leaders and experts from the industry on a single platform to discuss pertinent issues and trends. In the past, Conclave has seen the presence of many stalwarts from the industry, including Mark Read, Sir Martin Sorrell, Per Pederson, Kent Wertime, Stephen Allan, Tamara Ingram, among others.

