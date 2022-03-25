Dynapar QPS unveils new brand film featuring Neeraj Chopra

Dynapar QPS, an over-the-counter (OTC) solution for musculoskeletal pains from Troikaa Pharmaceuticals, has signed up Indian athlete and Tokyo2020 Olympic Gold Medalist, Neeraj Chopra, as its first-ever brand ambassador. As a part of the association, Chopra features in the brand’s latest marketing campaign #ChampionsKaChampion, the first in a series of campaigns planned.

Conceptualized and executed by Dynapar’s Agency of Record – magnon designory, part of the Fortune 200 Omnicom Group, the #ChampionsKaChampion campaign launched with a brand film released in 9 Indian languages. The film focuses on the struggles, endurance and determination of athletes, and their resilience to overcome their biggest obstacle, pain, to achieve their goals. The campaign is a planned move to establish the current positioning of the brand, ‘Champions Ka Champion’ and place the product as a winner in its therapeutic segment.

Speaking about the association and the latest campaign, Neeraj Chopra, Dynapar’s brand ambassador and the reigning Olympic Champion in javelin throw, said, “I am excited to partner with Dynapar QPS, India’s most advanced pain reliever. Pain is an important part of every athlete’s life and being able to overcome that pain to reach one’s goals is what makes one a champion. The #ChampionsKaChampion campaign reflects my own journey in overcoming pain throughout my career.”

Dr. Ketan R. Patel, Chairman & MD, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals, further added, “We are happy to have an athlete of Neeraj Chopra’s stature to associate with our Made in India, globally patented brand, Dynapar QPS. He has won the highest honour in his field, made India proud and has no equal amongst his contemporaries; qualities that reverberate with Dynapar QPS. Neeraj Chopra and Dynapar QPS are true champions.”

Commenting on the association with Dynapar, Vineet Bajpai, Founder & CEO, Magnon Group, said, “Troikaa is undoubtedly one of the most respected pharmaceutical companies in India and has constantly innovated through product excellence and delivering on consumer needs, which resonates with us as an agency. With this campaign, we are thrilled to take their path-breaking product to a wider audience and are committed to forging a strong and long-term association with the Dynapar QPS team.”

