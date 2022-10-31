Dindigul Thalappakatti celebrates 65 years of culinary brilliance in new brand films

South India’s legacy Biryani brand, Dindigul Thalappakatti, launches brand films in three languages- Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil focussing on time-tested culinary legacy and heritage passed down from generations. The legendary brand is known for authentic Thalappakatti biryani crafted with artfully blended spices that trace back over 65 years. Parallel to the narrative, the brand film also introduces the new tagline Our Secret Recipes Served with Love, that echo the sentiment of DT, tailor-made to resonate with each of the markets where the brand enjoys customer patronage.

Conceptualised and directed by Group M's Msix, the brand film highlights the culinary experience offered by DT, while connecting the consumers with cultural nuances of South India’s authentic non-vegetarian flavours. While Biryani remains at the heart of DT, the brand offers authenticity coupled with variety. The films capture the simple, candid and true-to-life- brand heritage that mirrors DT’s warm and inviting brand persona. In line with the market segmentation, the brand films for Karnataka, Kerala and Tamilnadu outline aspects around the origin, legacy, consumer demographics and brand perception in each of the markets.

Speaking on the brand films Mr. Nagasamy Dhanabalan, Managing Director of Dindigul Thalappakatti Restaurants shares “As we grow in scale and operations, building a connection with consumers is our paramount goal. Through these brand films, we aim to provide Dindigul Thalappakatti loyalists with a closer look at our heritage and make them a part of the brand’s journey. The tagline, Our Secret Recipes Served with Love mirrors the brand ethos and our focus on heirloom recipes that have stood the test of time. In a diverse marketplace like ours, it is very important to gain mindshare through meaningful communication that instils a sense of pride in the brand. We are excited to bring a slice of our history to our consumers, served with a modern twist”

The storyline for each of the films opens with the origin of DT and further goes on to highlight consumer insights in each of the markets. For Tamil Nadu, the focus is on owning years of legacy as well as the roots of the brand. The Bangalore- centric film showcases DT as a go-to option for people on a quest for authentic, South- Indian non-vegetarian delicacies. In a stark parallel, the Kerala narrative highlights how DT is bringing authentic Dindigul cuisine to the state which is known for its culinary diversity.

Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, Managing Partner, mSix&Partners said, “For over 65 years, Thalappakatti has proudly served consumers traditional Dindigul Biryanis, based on its secret recipes. Having handled both media and creative duties for Dindigul Thalappakatti, we have enjoyed a long-standing partnership. This enables our teams to use dynamic data to produce customized creative routes that are aligned with the brand objective in their respective core markets of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Bangalore. With our comprehensive analysis of the video consumption patterns of Biryani lovers across multiple screens, we want to help Dindigul Thalappakatti bring smiles to all Biryani enthusiasts. The results of all the analysis are the 3 commercials we produced for them. All three commercials convey the brand story.”

With a 360-degree approach, the brand film will go live on Television, Print, Digital, Radio, OOH and Cinema.

