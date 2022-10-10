Dalda burns the 'Ravan' of transfats on Dussehra

Dussehra is a beloved festival celebrating the victory of good over evil. So, this year, while you bid adieu to all the evils in your life, it’s time to bid adieu to one more evil – the ‘villain of health’ – Transfats. Dalda Vanaspati, launched a digital campaign featuring Chef Sanjeev Kapoor talking about the Dahan of TransFats by Dalda Vanaspati. Dalda Vanaspati, one of the oldest, strongest and most iconic brands in the country is Transfat free making it a healthier cooking medium and at the same time tastier for all your festive preparations.

The brand released digital banners on Youtube, Paytunes to create a buzz and drive education on the villain of health urging consumers to bid farewell to the same by choosing to prepare their festive meals & delicacies with Transfat free Dalda Vanaspati. Additionally, short videos starring brand ambassador Chef Sanjeev Kapoor were featured across, Facebook, YouTube, Voot, Sonyliv, ShareChat, Pokkt and Paytunes where Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recommends Dalda Vanaspati which is Transfat free and that makes it tastier and healthier cooking medium for all your festive preparations.

Dalda Vanaspati’s #TransfatsKaDahan campaign achieved a digital footprint of over 4,82,22,200+ impressions within six days of going live.

Speaking about this campaign Milind Acharya, AVP Marketing at Bunge India said, “Dalda has been a household brand in India with a rich legacy of over 75years and at Bunge India, we are proud of the fact that Dalda is India’s Vanaspati. From adding richness to the festive mithai to being the reliable base for everyday ghar ka khaana and snacks, Dalda Vanaspati has been the go-to choice for generations together. With our #TransfatsKaDahan campaign for Dussehra, we wanted everyone to be aware of this villain of health and together, make a conscious effort of destroying this evil by choosing products that are Transfat free, like Dalda Vanaspati.”

The World Health Organization has been driving the agenda of making all food products Transfat free. Dalda Vanaspati is already Transfat free today which means it gives you taste with health. So, join in the celebrations by choosing Transfat free Dalda Vanaspati for all your festive cooking preparations and bid adieu to the villain of health.

