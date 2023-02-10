Cricket sponsorships worth at least Rs 3,600 crore up for grabs this year
Sponsorships for IPL and BCCI titles as well as Jersey will expire this year
It’s raining money for the world’s richest cricket governing body in 2023.
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already pocketed ₹951 crore from selling media rights for women IPL’s first season and eyes much more from its title sponsorship, four more sponsorship avenues currently valued at ₹3,600 crore will be opened this year.
Tata’s sponsorship for the men's IPL will come to an end after this season. In 2018, vivo agreed to a five-year partnership worth Rs 440 crore each year (Rs 2,200 Cr in five years). After a tumultuous journey for three years, Tata Group took over as the IPL 2022 sponsor till the end of the 2023 edition.
BCCI title sponsorship will also be open in April. Mastercard acquired the title sponsorship rights last September from Paytm for the remaining seven months. In August 2019, Paytm signed the deal with BCCI for four years with a winning bid of Rs 326 crore.
Major deals of BCCI
|
Sponsorship
|
Previous Deal Size (Approx)
|
Year
|
IPL Title
|
Rs 2,200 Cr
|
2019-2023
|
BCCI Title
|
Rs 326 Cr
|
2019-2023
|
Jersey
|
Rs 1,078 Cr
|
*2017-22
|
Kit and Merchandise
|
Rs 9 Cr
|
2020-23
(*Jersey sponsorship was extended till 2023 later)
EdTech major Byju’s seeks to exit jersey sponsorship by March. It had acquired the sponsorship from OPPO. OPPO’s original five-year (2017-22) deal with BCCI was worth ₹1,079 crore.
Team kit and merchandise contract is also valid until December this year. Current partner MPL wants to offload the burden to KKCL. The board may also have to find two associate sponsors for IPL as both Unacademy and UpStox may exit prematurely.
All these sponsorships will be auctioned in the coming months. As momentum for cricket marketing has scaled up, BCCI hopes for an appreciation in the deals.
However, funding winters for start-ups may play a spoilsport, some experts feel.
“For the last few seasons, most of the sponsors were start-ups. Many of them have scaled down their marketing spends due to headwinds. New start-ups may not be able to join the bandwagon for title sponsorships that require deep pockets. It would be interesting to see who all will turn up to grab these hefty deals,” says a senior media expert.
“Traditional brands may surprise us this time,” a senior ad executive quips.
A media head speculates that it is quite possible that Tata and Mastercard may continue their partnerships with IPL and BCCI, respectively.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Milind Soman tells us what isn't there in his Kellogg's breakfast
The films bust myths surrounding the brand's muesli and granola range
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 4:58 PM | 2 min read
Kellogg’s has roped in noted actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman to reveal the nourishing value of the range of Kellogg’s ®Muesli. The digital campaign, spread across three short films, is titled Galat Sawaal (Wrong Question), where Soman demystifies Kellogg’s muesli range and what really goes into making these products nourishing and tasty. The films are centered around three products, Kellogg’s ®Pro Muesli with 100% plant protein, Kellogg’s ®Muesli with 21% fruit, nut & seeds, and Kellogg’s ®Granola Almond & Cranberries.
Each film focuses on the presence of ingredients that enhance their nutritional appeal. Milind Soman is shown to take a creative route for ‘Galat Sawaal’ by tackling the wrong questions and busting myths surrounding three products of Kellogg's ®Muesli & ®Granola range through films. He calls out the presence of nourishing ingredients like multiple grains, seeds, fruits and nuts, while reflecting on the absence of ingredients, like trans-fat, cholesterol and added preservatives that consumers might not prefer.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia, said, “We are market leaders in the Muesli category with over 70% share. We have built the category over the years by making consumers aware about what really goes into the making of muesli or granola as it is still at a nascent stage in India. With this campaign, we want to further strengthen our demystification story and our partner, Ogilvy, did an excellent job by roping Milind Soman, who shares the same ethos as our brand of ‘eating healthy and achieving the best for the day.”
Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy, shared his views on the campaign, “The starting point for us as the creative partner was that Kellogg’s Muesli/ Granola brand has been on a positive growth trajectory. We were asked to work on an opportunity to demystify the product and what goes inside it, which led us to think that today’s young and curious consumer looks out for information in anything they consume. They wat to know ‘What does it have’ as importantly as ‘What does it not’. This led to the birth of ‘Galat Sawaal.’ Milind Soman was a natural fit in this campaign and the quirky humour is something we built specifically for digital platforms.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mars Wrigley unveils campaign to launch Snickers Berry Whip this Valentine’s season
The film has been created by DDB Mudra North
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 4:38 PM | 2 min read
Valentine’s Day is the one day set aside to celebrate love and affection. However, many people end up making blunders by promising ‘stars and moon’ to their loved ones. Taking cue from this, SNICKERS® Berry Whip is being launched along with a campaign (Link 1, Link 2) ‘Blunders Happen when you are Berry Hungry’ to celebrate the ‘out-of-sortness’ when you are in love by grabbing SNICKERS®. The humorous campaign conceptualized by DDB Mudra North, gives consumers a fresh perspective on love and the innocent blunders made out of affection, in line with the brand’s global proposition of ‘You Are Not You When You Are Hungry’. Extending the campaign, SNICKERS® India will collaborate with influencers who, along with their partners, will join us in calling out these love blunders.
Talking about the launch of SNICKERS® Berry Whip, Varun Kandhari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “At Mars Wrigley, India, we are committed to bringing new and exciting variants of our globally loved brands to cater to our diverse consumers in India in ways that are relevant to them. Our previous launches were loved by our consumers not just in India but globally, and we aim to continue to expand our portfolio while maintaining the brand love amongst SNICKERS® loyalists. We are delighted and confident that this new variant is going to appease many, especially the youngsters who will love not just the flavour but also the beautiful packaging.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rooter strikes partnership with Mountain Dew
The association will see top Free Fire creators stream clutch moments and showcase engaging gameplay strategies
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 2:23 PM | 3 min read
Rooter has partnered with Mountain Dew to launch a high-adrenaline campaign called ‘Dew Clutch Crew’. Running from 8th-26th February, 2023, the content activation will see a non-stop showcase of strategic thinking, quick reflexes and nail biting ‘Clutch Moments’ as India’s top Free Fire creators bring an exciting streaming series on the Rooter App and YouTube channel.
The campaign is built on the concept of Clutch - that in-game moment where a player may face-off from a position of disadvantage, but with bold action can tilt odds. The courage that fuels this moment resonates perfectly with Mountain Dew’s positioning - ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’, stoking the idea of creating a crew of gamers who can showcase it through their gameplay.
Speaking about the association, Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter, said, “Bringing engaging and immersive content onto the platform has been at the core of building community experiences at Rooter. With Dew Clutch Crew, our fans get to be in the thick of high-octane gaming action - watching, playing and streaming alongside their favourite creators and sharing their Clutch stories. As the ultimate Clutch fuel, Mountain Dew is the perfect partner to realise synergies with a gaming ecosystem like ours. We are confident that our association will become the template for successful and sustainable integrations on Rooter for brands, creators and viewers alike.”
Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India added, “We are thrilled to take our #ConquerwithCourage campaign to the Gaming Universe with Rooter. Dew as the courage fuel, encourages youth to overcome challenges and conquer them with courage, whether in life or in a game. Clutch moment in gaming is the perfect #ConquerwithCourage moment, where the players overcome the odds against them with courage and win. Dew is excited to partner with Rooter in celebrating this courage moment in the gaming universe. Dew will continue to promote the growth and recognition of gaming – a key passion point amongst the youth today.”
Expanding on the campaign delivery, Hari Krishnan, Publicis Content Practice Head said “With a powerful brand expression “Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai”, our task was to identify moments in gaming culture that would intersect with Mountain Dew’s brand promise. Our platform insights enabled us to activate ‘Clutch Moments’ at scale across the gaming ecosystem for Mountain Dew, to connect and engage gaming enthusiasts, both players and viewers alike.”
Keeping the adrenaline going is a catchy rap song by Akshay Dhawan, created to compliment the vibe of the Dew Clutch Crew.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Polycab India is the official partner for ICC’s global events in 2023
The partnership will include Polycab’s sponsorship of all major men’s and women’s ICC global events
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 11:57 AM | 1 min read
Polycab India has announced an official partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The partnership will include Polycab’s sponsorship of all major men’s and women’s ICC global events scheduled until the end of 2023, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, the ICC World Test Championship Final in the United Kingdom, and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled in India.
Nilesh Malani, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab said: “It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, to partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide, and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are delighted to partner with ICC to support cricket and together we will create a memorable experience for our patrons.”
Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said: “We are pleased to confirm that Polycab will be an official partner for ICC events up until the end of 2023. We look forward to collaborating with them on our upcoming events, as we deliver our vision of more fans enjoying our sport.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Dada made a perfect pairing for Bandhan Bank’
Apurva Sircar, Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank, talks about their new campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly
By Shantanu David | Feb 9, 2023 8:41 AM | 4 min read
Bandhan Bank recently launched its ‘Jahaan bandhan, wahaan trust’ campaign, an integrated marketing effort featuring the bank’s first pan-India brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly.
Talking about the impact of the campaign Apurva Sircar, Head of Marketing of the Kolkata-headquartered banking group, shared an interesting conversation he had with his sales manager in Mumbai. “When I was visiting the Vashi branch of Bandhan Bank in Mumbai, I asked the local sales manager whether recent marketing efforts were paying off any dividends. He told me, since the ads have started coming out, when they call potential customers, people know who we are and ask ‘Sourav Ganguly wala, na?’ Earlier most didn’t know who we were.”
So, clearly, then the campaign is working.
Bandhan Bank began life as a not-for-profit microfinances service in West Bengal, with an emphasis on providing rural ladies and other underserved groups with financial services. In 2015, it became the first microfinance institution to become a universal bank in India with a full banking license granted by the RBI.
“Since then Bandhan has built a strong presence in the Eastern market, and now we want to push the brand across the rest of the country, and the campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly, is meant to appeal to wider audiences in the North, West and South,” says Sircar, adding that the bank is looking at opening 500 branches this year around India as a part of that effort.
“And when it comes to mass appeal and reaching out to as wide an audience as possible in India, only two things come to mind: Bollywood and cricket, and we decided to go with cricket as it transcends geography and language and other differentiators,” elaborates Sircar.
The campaign was conceived by Leo Burnett Orchard, which was brought in as Bandhan Bank’s creative agency in August 2022, while the film and stills were shot by Prodigious. In the film, Ganguly is seen reminiscing the days when he wasn’t a star and there were only a few spectators at the ground.
“Dada made a perfect pairing for Bandhan. He’s not only representative of Kolkata, but is known to national and global audiences. And much like Bandhan helped in transforming lives since its inception in 2001, it was under Sourav’s captainship in the early 2000s that saw the start of the transformation of Team India into the powerhouse it is today,” smiles Sircar, mentioning that in the 2011 World Cup, 60 per cent of the total runs scored and 70 per cent of the total wickets taken by the 15 member Indian team were by players who had either debuted or blossomed under Ganguly’s captaincy.
That being said, Ganguly won’t be part of every bit of content or messaging put out by the bank, with Sircar saying, “We don’t want to dilute the power of the brand ambassador and we don’t want the bank’s identity to get inextricably linked to a brand ambassador either. We’ll be using him in a few select campaigns, while other marketing efforts will be more focused on specific products and TGs.”
As Bandhan is still building its pan-India profile, TV, with its last-mile messaging, will remain the key medium used by the bank, with digital, print, OOH, cinema and other media rounding off the team effort.
"Over the last seven and a half years, the marketing was centred around supporting the bank's growth. We did campaigns here and there, spent money where we needed to, but now the brand's ambitions have grown loftier," says Sircar, concluding, "Initial growth is always easier than incremental growth so now our marketing efforts are going to ensure that incremental growth is supported well enough that our business channels and verticals can benefit from the marketing."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Polycab becomes official partner for ICC global events in 2023
The brand will be a partner in all major men’s and women’s ICC events
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 6:20 PM | 2 min read
Polycab India Limited, an electrical goods company, has announced an official partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The partnership will include Polycab’s sponsorship of all major men’s and women’s ICC global events scheduled until the end of 2023, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, the ICC World Test Championship Final in the United Kingdom, and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled in India.
“Polycab India has been a well-known brand in Indian households and this association with ICC will help the Company increase its brand visibility and awareness amongst more than 1 billion cricket enthusiasts across the world. Through this partnership, Polycab will aim to deepen its engagement with their existing and future customer’s and drive the message - ‘We Innovate for a Brighter Living’. All communication throughout the tournament will focus on it’s innovative, safe and energy efficient products, build customer and influencer awareness and engagement,” the company said in a statement.
Nilesh Malani, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab said: “It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, to partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide, and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are delighted to partner with ICC to support cricket and together we will create a memorable experience for our patrons.”
Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said: “We are pleased to confirm that Polycab will be an official partner for ICC events up until the end of 2023. We look forward to collaborating with them on our upcoming events, as we deliver our vision of more fans enjoying our sport.”
As an official sponsor of ICC global events, Polycab is proud of the partnership and is thrilled to cheer for Team India along with all its trade, business partners and consumers.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sidharth Kiara wedding brings out a 'baraat' of brands on Twitter
From Netflix to Myntra, brands gushed as they wished the couple on their wedding
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 2:52 PM | 2 min read
After months of speculation, fans were finally treated to the news of actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. The Shershah couple tied the knot on February 07, 2023, in what was the most anticipated wedding of 2023.
People on the internet were waiting for the pictures to arrive from the wedding to bless the couple while sharing them on social media. Brands made the most out of this wedding to congratulate the couple and be a part of their celebration. #SidKiara is trending over Twitter and Instagram with numerous wishes and posts.
Taking to the internet, brands from across genres wished the couple, here are a few of the brands that we found wishing the duo -
Congratulations on finding your Ranjha ?❤️— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) February 7, 2023
Log on to our app & we will work towards it ✨ Aisi ek permanent booking toh aap bilkul deserve karti hain ?— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) February 7, 2023
Mann nahi bharya?? But all we gotta say is jug jug jeeyo✨— boAt (@RockWithboAt) February 7, 2023
alexa, play ranjha ??— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 7, 2023
?— Vistara (@airvistara) February 7, 2023
Imagine if these characters met in real life. They'd be so happy together. Maybe they'd even end up getting married ? pic.twitter.com/iF1Ity0pv6— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 8, 2023
Rabba Janda this was meant to be ❤️— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 7, 2023
Congratulations to our Majnu and his Laila ? https://t.co/YmzIL3wQ9A
Manifestation 3.0 completed ❤️#IYKYK #SidKiara pic.twitter.com/FQPh6PtXX6— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) February 8, 2023
"ab teri permanent booking ho gayi" ????????????— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 7, 2023
thank god i’m wearing a water proof mascara ? pic.twitter.com/6CMMP9ZPGR— Myntra (@myntra) February 7, 2023
Wondering if Sid & Kiara danced on “Kala Chashma” or “Sauda Khara Khara” for the wedding ?#SidharthKiaraWedding— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) February 7, 2023
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube