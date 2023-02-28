‘Combining branding & performance is the logical approach for future’
Siddarth Kasturi, Senior Growth Manager, Admattic, was speaking on the topic ‘Performance Branding: A Paradigm Shift’ at the e4m Indian Brand Conclave
Treating branding and performance as one combined effort rather than two different silos is the logical approach for the future, Siddarth Kasturi, Senior Growth Manager, Admattic said on Tuesday.
Kasturi was speaking on the topic ‘Performance Branding: A Paradigm Shift’ at the 6th edition of e4m Indian Brand Conclave (IBC) held at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.
Highlighting the difference between performance branding and performance metrics, he spoke on how brands could implement them in their marketing efforts. “When I say performance branding, it could mean that we are going to track the campaign in terms of branding metrics, but optimizing the campaign in terms of the performance metrics. In the traditional approach, if the business was new, it had to spend heavily in branding activities to raise brand awareness, brand recognition, brand recall. On the other hand, if the business was an established one, it just had to focus on its loyal customer base and just drive performance related metrics like leads, revenue, which in turn leads to sales. This we term as performance marketing today.”
Talking about the brand index of new brands, Kasturi quoted a recent study and said if the brand development index is less than 60% for new brands, the brand can benefit by just focusing on performance, marketing and leaving the branding activity alone. This is because if the new brand is not willing to shell out massive amounts of money into the multitude of channels in a continuous way, it's not actually even worth doing the branding efforts.
Kasturi also shed light on the depleting attention span of consumers. Highlighting this fact, he said, “As per the recent trend, in 2013, a topic on Twitter was trending for about 17 hours, which came down to a whopping 11 minutes in 2020. According to a recent study by Microsoft, the attention span of a user has fallen down 25% to 8% today.”
Adding further, Kasturi said that as the attention spans continues to see a decline, several apps have also suffered over the years. “One out of every 2 apps is uninstalled in every 30 days and 2 out of 3 apps are actually abandoned after uninstalling by the users in the first 30 days,” he said. Kasturi attributed this to the intense competition in the market. “We have over a billion websites in the market today, along with 7 million applications that is close to over 1000 mobile applications per category”, he added.
Kasturi also spoke about a few features that a company can incorporate into their branding efforts. He shared insights about frequency and ad sequencing method by which companies can incorporate performance branding into their marketing efforts. He spoke about ‘Mixed Marketing Model’ and cross-channel attribution that assigns a value or a credit to each touchpoint throughout the user journey, and making sure that each marketing channel gets the desired credit or relevant credit that it requires.
Kasturi also shed light on the influence of marketing and audience segmentation and spoke on ways to help brands leverage the use of these features to up their marketing game.
Prega News celebrates the beauty and strength of post-pregnancy bodies
A new video by the brand explores the body image issues seen in new moms and encourages them to embrace the changes as 'marks of strength'
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
With International Women’s Day just around the corner, Prega News, Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection brand, has launched a new campaign, ‘Mark Of Strength’. Conceptualized and executed by SG Media, the campaign celebrates the beauty and strength that lies in the marks and changes born out of childbirth. Over the years, the brand has sought to commemorate the various aspects and complexities of being a woman.
Prega News realized that women tend to see themselves differently after giving birth. The International Journal of Health Sciences & Research also cites that 65% women feel negative about their body after delivery. Many new mothers see the physical effects of childbirth on their body, like the weight gain, the stretch marks, etc., as something to be hidden. The brand video brings this into highlight, along with a strong message of body positivity.
Delving into the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “Being confident and comfortable in one’s body is an ongoing struggle for a lot of people around the world, especially women. But this struggle is all the more intensified when your body has undergone massive changes that come with giving birth. So, with the ‘Mark Of Strength’ campaign, we wanted to bring this perspective into sharper focus. The aim was also to move away from the stereotype of putting pressure on women to be perfect all the time.”
This Women’s day, Prega News wants to promote the message of believing in yourself irrespective of the changes in your body. And with this campaign, the brand urges women to celebrate their post-pregnancy body as their #MarkOfStrength.
Ranveer Singh says 'you do you' to the youth in new Pepsi anthem
The video samples the 1991 hit song ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar'
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 12:32 PM | 3 min read
Pepsi® has announced its new brand campaign, ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ with an aim to empower the youth of India, urging them to be who they are without seeking validation from society.
The campaign comprises a foot-tapping remix of the 1991 cult classic, ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar’. This song is set to become a defining anthem of the youth of India as it reinstates Pepsi®’s ‘Rise Up, Baby!’ philosophy. The film is headlined by actor Ranveer Singh.
The brand’s new summer TVC, features brand ambassador Singh and is a homage to the Pepsi® spirit. The film opens with Ranveer enjoying a chilled bottle of Pepsi®. As he walks down a bustling street in his quintessential flamboyant outfit and confident avatar, he acknowledges the naysayers’ comments with humor and fun. Ultimately, one comment provokes him when a father asks his young son to not choose a particular professional stream. Ranveer calls out to the young boy and encourages him to follow his dream implying that the world will always pull you down, but you need to Rise Up against meaningless societal judgements/norms. Truly embodying the persona of the unmatchable Pepsi® guy, Ranveer showcases the fandom and love he has earned for himself and encourages the young boy to follow his heart as Ranveer takes a sip of Pepsi®.
Excited about this new campaign, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, commented, “PEPSI® is a brand which has always resonated with the voice of today’s generation. We stand by the youth of India in their journey to the top against the odds and encourage them to be authentic, be bold, be themselves. This summer, Pepsi will empower them to break free and rise above and own who they are. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Ranveer Singh who’s personality and irrepressible spirit embodies Pepsi’s core philosophy. We have entered the year with exciting developments and are confident that our consumers will grow a strong resonance with the ‘Rise Up Baby’ campaign.”
Commenting on the association, Superstar Ranveer Singh said, “I am a free-spirited person. Pepsi celebrates freedom, self-expression, and confidence. This philosophy matches very naturally with my personality and hence I feel this partnership is essentially resonant. I am someone who has always followed my heart. I believe we all have that fizz inside of us that lets us break free from the constructs of society and ‘Rise Up’! I am delighted to be a part of the grand Pepsi legacy!”
Indian Marketing Awards: Bharat Puri honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award
Titan Company bags ‘Marketing Team of the Year’ title, takes home 5 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze metals
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 9:22 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group on Tuesday hosted the Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) on Tuesday, February 28 in Mumbai. The awards night concluded with the most coveted honours. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Titan Company was named as ‘Marketing Team of the Year’ at the IMA. This is the night edition of the awards. The awards provide recognition to outstanding content marketing campaigns and recognises the path-breaking work done by agencies in the advertising domain.
A closer look at the metal tally shows that Titan Company bagged 5 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze metals for their impactful campaigns that left an impression on the minds of the viewers. The IMA recognises and felicitates excellent works across diverse categories. Over the years IMA has recognized path-breaking and impactful marketing strategies. The awards recognise the critical role of marketing in achieving organic growth for a business and is being presented to organisations, individuals and teams who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective marketing practices.
The much-awaited awards night celebrated talent, creative minds for their beautifully crafted brand stories. A total of 72 winners were awarded at the Indian Marketing Awards this year of which 50 gold metals, 7 silver and 15 bronze metals were given away to brands and agencies shining in the advertising and marketing domain.
The main objective of the Indian Marketing Award is to advance the marketing profession and to unlock the potential of ideas, markets and businesses and realise their true value for customers and organisations.
Irk less, engage more: How brands can do business on WhatsApp
Take a personal and conversational approach while talking to users, say experts who warn brands against treating WhatsApp as a broadcast tool
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 28, 2023 9:31 AM | 8 min read
Marketers are always finding new ways to go where the customer is, and all roads lead to WhatsApp in the age of cheap data and smartphones.
The social messaging platform WhatsApp has emerged as a growing space for brands to reach and communicate with consumers. With over 400 million active users in India, it is the biggest messaging platform in the country.
Marketers have begun to use it to reach out to consumers for various reasons whether to keep them updated about their service or to re-communicate, after the post-purchase cycle.
That being said, it's also a platform used primarily for personal communication. Can it be a great channel for brands to talk to consumers? Can they exploit the platform's full potential without being intrusive to the users? Experts share their two cents.
An engagement tool
WhatsApp can be a great re-engagement tool for consumers, says Ram Deshpande, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing at Lendingkart Technologies. “We use it as a primary channel for re-engagement. For a business loan, our application submission to disbursal is a zero-touch digital process. This can be done via WhatsApp if the customer so wishes. Our target customers are small businesses across the country. Over the last couple of years, our customers have shown a higher inclination to communicate over WhatsApp. We have responded accordingly.”
Even Meta is quite upbeat about the opportunities WhatsApp presents to businesses. Ravi Garg, Director - of Business Messaging, India ⋅ Meta, said, “In a survey in 2022, over 70% of online adults in India said they prefer messaging rather than emails or calls. (Source: Kantar online survey commissioned by Meta - April 2022 ). We’re seeing a lot of momentum, with WhatsApp transforming interactions between people and businesses. WhatsApp is now open for businesses of all sizes in India. And Messaging represents a big opportunity for businesses to drastically improve their customer service, commerce, and more. We see WhatsApp as the future of how people and businesses will communicate and get business done – and with more than that. We think with business messaging, we have another role to play in the next phase of the country's digital transformation.”
The issue of privacy
Since WhatsApp is primarily a personal messaging platform, brands run a risk of irking users with spams or unsolicited conversations. Companies have been taking notes to work their way around these impediments.
Vishwajeet Sinha, Head of Brand Comms and Media, Meesho believes that brands should adopt a more personal and conversational approach to avoid getting blocked or reported. "Whatsapp is a high-frequency app with high-time spent. It's also a high-attention medium. Brands can utilize it to make users discover their offerings and drive commerce. Even if personalisation is limited due to its tech limitations, brands should use WhatsApp with a more personal and conversational approach and not use it as a broadcast platform.”
“Emoji and meme-based language to communicate your message is a great way the brands should adopt than regular text-message-based approach. After all, visual communication is better than plain boring text and users already use emojis and memes to express themselves”, he added.
Deshpande also stresses the importance of taking permission from the consumers: “Be it a small kirana store or a big brand, with WhatsApp, both have the same reach and digital presence on a consumer's phone. When a customer applies for a loan with Lendingkart, proper permissions are taken to engage with the customer on WhatsApp – this is crucial for the brand to separate itself from spammers. Even while placing orders online, customers are required to allow the brand to send them updates on their orders with permission. This is one of the reasons that businesses can see resilient ROI and engagement from their customers.”
In the same vein, Garg says that WhatsApp has a customer-choice approach, where the user has full control over who they want to engage with. “We require businesses to get opt-in from customers before initiating a conversation with them, and this can be obtained in a number of ways. For example, on their website, in a store or even directly over WhatsApp. We understand that there may be times when a person receives a message that they don’t like or want from a business, or in a frequency that doesn’t work for them – that means different things for everyone, which is why we’re focused on putting people in control over their experience.”
“The user can block a business at any time and provide a reason why. This helps us understand what conversations people are finding valuable and paving a way for us to give feedback to the business on their chats. We’ve recently added the ability for businesses to create a simple way for customers to opt out of receiving certain types of messages right within the chat. For example, several brands like Swiggy and Tata Neu have built-in options right within the chat – like a ‘START’ or ‘STOP’ button – to make it easy for people to control the communication they receive from the brand. Tapping this button will notify the business that you’d like to remove your WhatsApp number from receiving updates from them on a certain topic.”
Business on WhatsApp
Apart from reach, brands have also benefited from certain business tools that WhatsApp provides, like the payment option, chatbots and third-party tools that distribute and track messages. "With payments also being made available on WhatsApp, usage of WhatsApp for business is only increasing”, Deshpande said.
“We have seen a higher conversion and interactivity in comparison to traditional messaging platforms such as emails/SMS. Primary reason for this is the higher adoption of the channel in a customer’s everyday life. I have personally seen MSMEs use WhatsApp and increase their business potential, especially during and after the pandemic. This sounds simple, but in its true sense, this is the digitization that we speak of. Like WeChat did in China, it is quite possible that a business transaction will not only originate but will also be completed on WhatsApp. The buyer and seller both don’t have to leave the platform," he added.
Gard added, “We charge businesses for the conversations they have with their customers. Still early days but we’re already seeing strong demand. Recently launched the first ever QR ticketing use-case with BMRCL integrated with payments on WhatsApp. The chatbot is integrated with UPI powered payments on WhatsApp and will allow about 0.5 mn Namma Metro commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their metro travel pass right within WhatsApp.” He shared a few more example of e-commerce and BFSI companies where they’ve integrated the platform into their business journey.
The future of the platform
While it is quite evident that the platform is creating an impact on businesses and users, what more can we expect from the platform and the businesses using it as an important platform for their communications?
Sinha said, “I feel this channel has a huge potential in the future for brands to truly become a person (literally like a person) where they can hold personal conversations with users. However, it is currently limited due to tech constraints. With the advent of AI-based conversational search engines, I feel that is going to become real very soon.”
On a similar note, Deshpande added, "WhatsApp is a part of the superset of communications – while we are using it for advertising and marketing today, the scope to use WhatsApp is huge. With features such as payments, business profiles, shopping buttons, carts, and banking – it will become the choice of platform that businesses will leverage to scale their reach and distribution.”
“Currently, it is also easier on the pocket to communicate via WhatsApp. If the cost dynamics do not change significantly, WhatsApp can make a huge difference in marketing communications. Care also must be taken so that customers do not get fed up with impersonal communication. Creative minds must apply their ideas in a fresh manner to ensure that WhatsApp doesn’t turn into another SMS app”, he added.
WhatsApp is also testing a new feature to add Newsletter for users to stay updated on news right from local officials to news organisations as per their choice. Stating the same on WABetaInfo, the company announced, “Newsletters will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information and they look like a new way to easily receive useful updates from people and groups like local officials, sports teams, or other organizations. Thanks to Newsletters, users will finally be able to choose who they want to hear from and follow broadcasters of their choice right within WhatsApp.”
Happening Today: e4m India Brand Conclave back on ground with 6th edition
The theme for this edition is ‘Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 9:20 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group is hosting the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The 6th Edition of the conference will be held today, 28th February, 2023, 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar and Sab Group - Masti are Associate partners.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
A well-defined brand vision, mission, and purpose are the key factors required for a brand to be successful. In addition, a strong brand identity, brand image, brand culture, and brand personality help in building the brand’s relevance and longevity. However, the entire process of building these tenets and being truthful to the purpose requires a whole village- from the brand team to various agencies including media, creative, design, technology, programmatic, experiential, or market research to the brand ambassadors and influencers that ultimately become the face of the brand.
At the India Brand Conclave 2023, we aim to bring together all the stakeholders of the brand-building process to explore and discuss in detail what goes behind the making of some consumer favourite brands, the synergies between various stakeholders, and how this relationship between various stakeholders has evolved over the last decade. We also aim to understand how newer technologies have affected the entire brand-building process, how more aspects and ways of reaching the core TG have come to the light, and what newer opportunities lie ahead for all stakeholders.
Below is the complete agenda of the India Brand Conclave. The award felicitation ceremony of the Indian Marketing Awards 2023 will follow the conference.
e4m & Lodestar UM podcast: Brands, get your 'core promise right' to appeal to GenZ
In the second episode of the podcast, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team say why brands should be dynamic, agile and authentic to keep pace with GenZ
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 8:11 AM | 2 min read
e4m has collaborated with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peaks into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan-India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, Generational Zeitgeist podcast series covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About second episode
Aditi Mishra and Kulanath Kaushik discuss how GenZs interact with Brands and therefore how Brands should interact with GenZs.
They talk about 'Growth of Modern Brands' amongst the GenZ and how it is important for Brands to 'Enable Experiences'. How it is important for the Brands to have 'Dynamism & Agility', be 'Authentic & Transparent' and get the Brand's 'Core Promise Right'.
“The GenZs value authenticity and purpose-driven brands that deliver on their core promise, enabling them to sail through tough times. Brands that are adaptable, agile, and keep pace with the dynamic and fast-moving GenZs can create a pull,” says Mishra.
She further noted, “The pandemic presented an excellent opportunity for brands to demonstrate agility by pivoting to new services, as exemplified by Zomato/Swiggy's entry into grocery delivery and Amazon Prime Video's introduction of Watch Party. Thus, brands should empower GenZs to be part of their progression by being dynamic and agile.”
Dabur Meswak launches 'Toothy Tales' to initiate dental health awareness in kids
The primary objective of Toothy Tales is to initiate younger audiences into the brand conversation while creating an IP that sustains those conversations over an extended period of time
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 5:36 PM | 3 min read
For children, brushing tends to be a boring, repetitive activity. In order to seek an answer to making this everyday activity fun for children, Dabur Meswak released their new fun-filled yet educational approach to Oral Care – Toothy Tales. The primary objective of Toothy Tales is to initiate younger audiences into the brand conversation while creating an IP that sustains those conversations over an extended period of time.
Toothy Tales is the story of the ‘Molars’, a toon family that sets out on a journey in search of the precious Meswak tree; an ingredient that makes them live long, healthy and happy lives. Their vehicle of choice is the ‘Toothbus’ as they travel through a germy jungle, cavity canyon, the tooth peak and finally reach the dental dessert taking the Molar family out into a world full of adventure and fun. While Papa Molar wants to gift his family a miracle herb, Molar Mom takes the opportunity to educate everyone about good hygiene and brushing techniques.
Through rhymes that are easy to remember, Molar Junior and Baby Molar learn about teeth care while enjoying themselves, charting the audience along for the ride. Dabur India Limited Marketing Head-Oral Care Harkawal Singh says, “Dabur Meswak is a herbal toothpaste which not only provides complete care for the entire family, but also has a very unique taste and mouthfeel, making it pleasing for kids as well as for adults.”
“The creative team brought their A game to introduce younger audiences to a magical and evolving Meswak universe. From midnight snacks to explorations in the backyard, Toothy Tales is inspired from the entire creative team’s childhood adventures and we are excited to see what happens next.” says Devlina Banerji - Associate Creative Director, Ting.
Germy Jungle
Dabur Meswak presents to you all the Molar family, who are boarding the Meswak Toothbus on the
quest for Complete Oral Care.
First up, they have to cross the Germy Jungle.
- Cavity Canyon
After having earned the Germ Protector, the Molar family must now navigate through the Cavity
Canyon for the Cavity Protector. Will they be able to do it?
3. Tooth Peak
Now the Molar family, must gear up and be ready to encounter the icy winds of the Tooth Peak. It’s
only after conquering this that they will get access to Strong Roots.
4. Dental Desert
Molar family has so far made their way through tricky terrains and dangerous jungles, however
Complete Oral Care still eludes them. They must overcome the final frontier – Dental Desert. We wish
them all the best.
