Coffee brand Beanly raises seed investment from marquee investors

Beanly, an early-stage consumer brand in the coffee space and an early-stage D2C start-up known for innovations in the coffee category, closed its seed investment from a clutch of angel investors.

Beanly has been founded by Rahul Jain and Samayesh Khanna.

“We’re excited to further our mission to make quality coffee a household staple. We have white labelled our products for several coffee players over the last 3 years and watched the freshly brewed category develop immensely,” the founders said. “We now think the time is right to focus on our brand and build Beanly's presence online and offline.”

Driven to become a major player in the segment Rahul & Samayesh added, “As part of that mission, we’re committed to elevating the undervalued but significant coffee industry in India.”

Investors in the seed round include many entrepreneurs like Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman at BW Businessworld and exchange4Media Group; Deep Bajaj & Mohit Bajaj, Founders at Sirona Hygiene; and investors Rohit Jain, Vikash Chowdhury and Abhishek Ravi.

Dr. Annurag Batra said, "Coffee consumption is growing in India at a rapid pace. Beanly is well positioned to accelerate and trailblaze that coffee culture. I have known Samayesh and Rahul for a long time and I have seen the speed at which they innovate.”

"Both Samayesh and Rahul are incredible founders who love coffee like no one else we have ever met. Their passion and drive are infectious. The kind of innovations they have brought in the category and wish to bring in the future has the potential to disrupt this segment. Hence, we decided to support them,” added Deep Bajaj.

