Clovia forays into personal care category

Lingerie brand Clovia has launched its new line of solution-based personal care range. The latest Clovia Botaniqa range encapsulates varied options from oils, body butters, face washes, face masks, shampoos, conditioner, serums. Carefully curated for the needs of new moms, the range offers solutions for the problems faced during and post-pregnancy such as hair-fall; tired/dull skin; stretch marks; dryness; acne as well as stress.

“Catering to the multiple needs of women at an affordable price bracket, these products are Ayurvedic formulations with completely safe, natural ingredients. > Suited to all skin types, these products are pH-controlled plant-based remedies, making it safe to be around babies and therefore, apt for new mothers and pregnant women. The entire range hash no toxins, paraben or sulphate and is enriched with active ingredients derived from pure essential oils. Goodness of Moringa, Argan, Patouchali, loe Aera, Jasmine oil, Lavender, Jojobal, Olive Saffron, Matcha tea, Himalayan clay, etc heals skin and hair naturally and from within,” the company stated.

Talking about the new range Neha Kant, Founder & Director, Clovia said “We believe in constant innovation and direct connection to our customers. With the launch of this latest range, we aim to extend Clovia’s problem solving expertise to our user’s skin & hair as well. Over the years, we have received a great response from our customers across categories including lingerie, activewear, or nightwear and we are hoping to delight our customers with our new personal care range as well. The entire range is made with natural ingredients and uses Ayurvedic formulations. It is result oriented targeting their key issues. We have taken utmost care to keep it safe for new mothers.

