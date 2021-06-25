Clovia & Alliance Insurance launch breast cancer insurance policy 'Women's cancer shield'

Clovia, a brand for women’s innerwear, loungewear, and personal care, today announced the launch of first of its kind tailor-made insurance policy for breast cancer - “Women's cancer shield” in partnership with Alliance Insurance. In the initiative, Clovia is the medium of making insurance reach out to consumers through its platform while Alliance Insurance is the insurance partner which will help facilitate breast cancer insurance policy.

In India, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 4 minutes. With breast cancer accounting for 14% of cancers in Indian women, this initiative aims to reinforce awareness for the ailment. Moreover, it can be a very expensive treatment process, hence It is imperative to keep oneself prepared and protected with a legitimate insurance policy.

Speaking on the announcement, Neha Kant, Founder, Clovia said, “We are thrilled to partner with Alliance Insurance for this latest Women Cancer Shield policy. Being in the business of intimate care gives us a unique opportunity to highlight the importance of health issues in personal care. So far, we consider this initiative as one of the most promising & meaningful activations towards extending support to our customers. Each customer is a part of our Clovia family and we are happy that we are moving another step forward to making a meaningful impact in their lives”.

Aatur Thakkar, Co-Founder and Director, Alliance Insurance Brokers said, “We always look for channels and medium to increase our consumer outreach and make insurance reach to every Indian. With this initiative, we are targeting at reaching out to five lakh women in the next one quarter and protect them with breast cancer coverage. The insurance coverage can go on increasing with the purchase of more products, thus giving more coverage. The initiative will also help us raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer insurance. The partnership is in association with Alliance Insurance business vertical; Affinity Insurance.”

As a part of this new offering, the customers who make a purchase of a certain value from Clovia’s website, will be entitled to a breast-cancer insurance policy cover of INR 25,000 from Alliance Insurance. This custom-made policy is for women between the age of 18-65 years with lifelong renewals. The policy will be valid and can be availed by women who are diagnosed with breast cancer post taking the insurance and not on pre-existing treatments. The policy tenure covers a time of one year with a mandatory waiting period of 90 days for the policy to be used. This cover will be eligible for both minor stages of breast cancer and also major stages of breast cancer.

Clovia has been disrupting the lingerie market through its unique model of controlled and agile supply chain and distribution backed by advanced technology engines, helping reinvent the way Indian lingerie products have been developed and consumed. The brand has forayed into a host of new categories experiencing similar success. This new initiative will only add more positive change in the ecosystem and the lives of their customers as a whole.

