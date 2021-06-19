Cholamandalam MS highlights simplicity of buying, renewing motor insurance in new campaign

Insurance is perceived to be a complicated subject. Documentation, multiple channels of sales, Jargons, Terms and Conditions, Fine print et all, can make purchasing insurance quite a lengthy process. Although technology has eased out some of these complexities it is still not the first port of contact for buying and renewal of Insurance.

Through its new digital campaign, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company wants to change that behaviour. Created by GREY India, two digital ads talk about the simplicity of buying and renewal of motor insurance through easy to navigate website – www.cholainsurance.com.

Talking about the campaign, V. Suryanarayanan, Managing Director, Chola MS General Insurance said, “Our intent with this campaign is to encourage people to experience the simplicity and convenience of www.cholainsurance.com. It is another step towards our bigger aim of simplifying insurance for our consumers through the three brand pillars - Trust, Transparency and Technology.”

Ketan Desai, Chief Operating Officer, GREY India said, “To convey the message of Simplicity, we wanted people to look at insurance through the lens of our everyday lives and situations. This led us to the two lovely characters from a typical Indian neighbourhood – A nosy uncle and a carefree yet street smart young man. Their friendly banter is not just sticky but also delivers the message quite effortlessly.”

Talking about the campaign Swati Balani, Executive Creative Director, Grey India said, “A category like insurance, needs to be made more relatable today. Rather than focus on the worries and jargons, we wanted to showcase the slice of life situations between these two neighbours. And in this fun and light banter between the two, bring out the simplified experience of buying insurance that Chola MS provides!”

