Cetaphil signs Kareena Kapoor Khan as first brand ambassador

The actress will be a part of Cetaphil Baby’s ad campaign and will be seen endorsing the brand’s baby care products across digital platforms

Galderma’s flagship brand Cetaphil has signed actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as their first brand ambassador.

The actress will be a part of Cetaphil Baby’s ad campaign and will be seen endorsing the brand’s baby care products across all digital platforms.

In Cetaphil Baby’s first television campaign titled ‘Parenting Ki Nayi Parampara’, Kareena Kapoor Khan will talk about how mothers' want the best for their babies. The ad film narrates the journey of a mother and how she protects her baby by using the best and safest products for them. Cetaphil Baby here aims to translate and urge mothers to opt for the traditional baby care regime to strengthen the bond shared between a mother and her child and label it as “Cetaphil” time.

Like our grandmothers’ traditions, mothers today don’t have to fight through the force of nature to provide the best ingredients for their baby’s skin care. Cetaphil baby products, give your baby’s skin the advanced protection it needs, with ingredients like organic calendula, shea butter, aloe vera, glycerin and more.

Talking about the partnership, Nimit Sanghvi, Ad-Interim MD & Director Finance, South Asia, Galderma India Pvt. Ltd, says, “Cetaphil has been committed to addressing skin concerns for adults and babies alike backed with skin science since its inception 75 years ago. We are ecstatic to collaborate with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who herself is an inspiring mother and she best understands the beauty of parenting. She perfectly resonates with our brand’s vision and a lot of our consumer-moms for her conscious & acumen nature. We welcome her to the Cetaphil family and we together, hope to continue building our baby portfolio with a wide range of products infused with natural ingredients, ‘Parenting Ki Nayi Parampara’ iterates that skincare is not just a necessity but also a designated time for mothers to bond with their new-borns.”

Talking about the association, Kareena said, “When it comes to my sons' skincare regime, I'm very conscious about the products I use, and I'm glad to have partnered with a brand which shares the same thought process as mine. Cetaphil has always been my go-to brand when it comes to skincare products and in partnership with them, I look forward to sharing my experiences with all the mothers out there. Proper skincare regime owing to your newborn's delicate skin is very important and with this campaign, I hope we can transform that as not just another thing on your to-do list for the baby, but also making it a special and designated time shared between you and the baby in their growing years.”

The new campaign will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing approach and leveraged across multiple touchpoints, including television, digital and activations.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)