Centuary Mattress launches 'Choice of Champions' campaign featuring Sania Mirza

Centuary Mattress, India’s mattress brand with a 3-decade legacy, has been riding a consistent wave of growth over the past months. Now, to celebrate and elevate this growth trajectory, the brand is launching a marketing campaign - “Choice of Champions” across television and digital platforms featuring its best-in-class MyPowerMatt mattresses and Orthopaedic mattresses. The 30-day campaign slated to run till the end of September, will target key markets including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

The campaign is designed around the unique features and superior peformance of flagship products such as the MyPowerMatt collection and the Ortho Active Mattress. The newly introduced MyPowerMatt range targets the active consumer who needs to bounce from a long and tiring day. These mattresses come with Advanced Spring Technology and contour shaped foams that ensures optimum distribution of weight and temperature. Similarly, the Ortho Active Mattress, a part of Centuary’s most successful Wellness Collection, delivers the promise of a great sleep experience with perfect back support and better posture.

Eyeing the need of the hour and the growing consumer demand, the brand has also imbibed its mattresses with the unique anti-microbial feature that fights away unwanted microbes and ensures the safety and comfort of the entire family. In line with these attributes, the ad films will feature celebrated sports personality and brand ambassador of Centuary, Sania Mirza, who believes in the role of better sleep in leading an active & healthy lifestyle. Through the campaign, Sania will be sharing her experience with various Centuary Mattress products, highlighting their multifarious advantages for healthy sleep and life.

