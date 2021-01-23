Casio celebrates unity in diversity with #MyFashionMyStyle campaign this Republic Day

Casio India announces #MyFashionMyStyle digital campaign and Republic day sale on Casio India Shop.

The Instagram contest encourages fans and followers to sport their favourite Indian traditional dress code (typically describing fashion statement from any of the Indian States & UTs) and describe why they love the attire. 2 lucky winners will win Casio Vintage Timepiece, the iconic watch from the house of Casio.

In addition to the contest, customers can avail Up to 30% off* on watches (Minimum 10% off*) + additional 5% discount on using coupon code: REPUBLIC on Casio India Shop. The offer is valid till 26th January 2021. From Edifice range for men to elegant Sheen and vintage collection, there are a lot of watches to choose from at attractive offers and discounts. What are you waiting for? Celebrate the Republic day in full swing with Casio India shop today.

