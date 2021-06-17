CARS24 announces international expansion, now operational In UAE & Australia

As part of its expansion strategy, CARS24 will use its India playbook to expand globally and continue to invest in technology to transform the consumer experience in buying-selling cars

CARS24 is set to disrupt the used automobile ecosystem around the globe. The company has recently launched its business in Australia and UAE and is ready to launch business in Southeast Asian and Middle East countries this year.

Founded in 2015, CARS24 facilitates a joyous experience for customers looking to buy or sell cars by providing end-to-end solutions on the backbone of strong technology. CARS24’s rapid growth and expansion have been made possible by using product, tech, and data science, to fuel the growth in the Indian used cars sector by enabling the highest quality experience for sellers and buyers, completely online & from the comfort of their homes. Now buying and selling a car is as easy and simple as shopping for groceries online.

As part of its expansion strategy, CARS24 will use its India playbook to expand globally and continue to invest in technology to transform the consumer experience in buying-selling cars.

“In the last 6 years, we have worked very hard to revolutionise the way our consumers buy or sell their cars in India. Interestingly, the pain points of used car consumers across the globe remain pervasive. We are sure with our expertise and experience of operating in a diverse market like India, we will be able to cater to the needs of our new customers as well,” said Vikram Chopra, Co-founder, and CEO, CARS24.

He further adds, “Our expansion into the markets of UAE, Australia and Southeast Asia marks a milestone moment in the growth of CARS24 as we introduce a whole new world of cars to our new audiences. CARS24 is well-poised for explosive growth internationally and we will continue to offer our burgeoning roster of offerings to newer markets that have been at the forefront of embracing new technology and innovation.”

CARS24 has earmarked an investment of over $100Million for international markets in 2021. These investments will be used to build the brand in these new territories coupled with a strong supply of cars for the platform, and a state-of-the-art workshop to recondition cars to ensure top quality.

CARS24 makes used car buying simple and convenient by providing a wide assortment to choose from. In this pursuit, the company already has thousands of cars available for sale in its international markets, which are just a click away and will be home delivered. Currently, CARS24 is shipping cars to customers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah and to Brisbane in Australia, shortly followed by Sydney and Melbourne as well.

CARS24 aims to offer these customers an easy, seamless and transparent car buying and selling experience.

“We are delighted to be spearheading the global expansion of CARS24 in the Australian market. Australia is a car-loving nation of consumers who have had no alternative to the traditional used car buying model - until now. Australians are truly ready to embrace 100% online car buying; and with the support of our founders, we have incredibly high expectations for our growth in this market.”, said Olga Rudenko - GM Australia, CARS24 Australia.

