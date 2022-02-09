Careernet unveils new brand identity for a tech-first world

“It is tech that will definitely transform Bharat into India,” asserts Anshuman Das, CEO and Co-founder, Careernet. The homegrown talent solutions provider was co-founded in 1999 by the IIT Delhi alumnus, and over two decades has seen the Indian and global job markets undergoing a paradigm shift.

Keeping this in mind, Careernet recently announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity. As part of the rebranding process, Careernet has revamped its logo and website design, anchored around the organisation’s “We Make It Happen” philosophy.

“When we started back in 1999, the recruitment space in India had less than 10,000 companies, mostly mom and pop firms. It was nothing like the billion-dollar industry that it is today. The sector lacked the structure and technology at the time," recalls Das, noting that today Careernet has more than 2,000 employees across the country and is one of the largest tech recruitment companies in India.

Commenting on having pioneered the creation of an ecosystem in the Indian recruitment industry, Das says, “We use some of the most advanced technologies, which we’ve built in-house, to help with the recruitment process and have a global outreach. Now, there are so many industries that come under tech, and tech is what is driving not just our economy, but that of the world.” He adds, “If you look at some of the digital disruptive start-ups that have come up recently, we as a company have mirrored that evolution, except for we have done it organically.”

Indeed, Careernet’s new positioning statement “We Make it Happen” embodies that when it comes to finding the best candidate for a role, the company makes it happen through its deep experience and extensive networks fuelled by its continued commitment to constant innovation and customer-centricity. The rebranding reflects the company enhancing its service offerings to deliver the best solutions for its clients with people at the core. This is also reflected in Careernet’s brand logo, where the ‘c’ and ‘n’ elements come together to form a human.

The new logo's meaning is multilayered, with the first yellow graphic depicting a smiling emoticon as well as the letter 'c.' The blue, which is seamlessly integrated with the structure of the letter 'n,' represents the human connection in a similar way.

Careernet’s new branding and strategy innovations come at a time when the company has big plans to redefine recruitment in a post-pandemic world. Das believes that after the US, India is the most exciting market for tech, whether for companies, employees, entrepreneurs, or anyone in between, noting how companies across different industries have come to adopt tech solutions to survive and thrive.

With its global network of employers and candidates, its industry expertise, and business intelligence, Careernet is looking to expand its already enviable portfolio. “We want to reach out to 100 million candidates in our talent pool and to 5,000 employers over the next five years,” says Das. “While our focus has always been on the B2B space, plans are underway to expand our B2C services through comprehensive tech-driven career platforms, which will bring about more opportunities for candidates, so that’s something to look forward to,” concludes Das.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.

