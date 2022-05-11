Car24 launches tech mascot CAR-LEE

Cars24 has unveiled a tech mascot, CAR-LEE, inspired from the legend Bruce Lee, on this National Technology Day.

“CAR-LEE is a blessing in disguise who can handle all the obstacles and pain points of the pre-owned car industry, making the car buying journey a hassle-free experience for the customers. He is friendly, an expert in the auto field, and also represents the strong and lean tech team at CARS24. The tech mascot will be an integral part of the company as it will bring light to the tech-driven and customer-focused approach at CARS24 and will be visible in many different forms,” the company shared.

Commenting on the CAR-LEE launch, Jitendra Agrawal, Global CTO, CARS24 said, “The pre-owned car industry, especially in India, has transformed into a more organised industry on the back of tech integrated solutions and strong e-commerce offerings. Trust and quality are two important cornerstones in the used car industry that CARS24 is providing to its customers on the back of a strong technology backbone. Our customer-friendly, tech CAR-LEE is more than just a mascot, CAR-LEE represents the seamless tech-integrated customer experience that we proudly offer to our customers.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)