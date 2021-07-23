Brands root for Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020

After a year of delay, the 16-day mega event- Tokyo Olympics 2020 is finally set to commence on July 23, 2021. India has pinned its hopes on its 228-member contingent, including 119 athletes who will compete in 18 sports.

Like the rest of the nation, brands have also not held back from supporting the Indian contingent at the Olympics. In the wake of the games, they went all out undeterred by the Covid challenges and the slowdown to cheer for team India. From representing athletes to curating Olympics-special campaigns, here's how Indian brands rode the Olympic bandwagon.

Athletic apparel and footwear manufacturer PUMA signed 18 Indian athletes representing the country in national and international events across sporting disciplines like shooting, hockey, track and field, boxing, table tennis, discus throw and badminton. Through its brand campaign ‘Only See Great’, PUMA aims to explore the very idea of achieving greatness and how these athletes have strived for it during extraordinary times.

In addition to ace boxing champion, Mary Kom and Indian national sprinter, Dutee Chand, the brand has signed a bevvy of big hitters like boxer Pooja Rani; track and field athlete Tejinder Singh; shooter Manu Bhaker; swimmer Srihari Nataraj; hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Savita Punia, Sushila Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur and Udita Duhan. The list also includes para-athletes like shooter Avani Lekhara; table tennis champ Bhavina Patel and discus throw athlete Ekta Bhayan.

In a similar vein, Mia by Tanishq announced its association with three female athletes representing India at Tokyo. The brand also extended support to the athletes by partnering with Manika Batra, Deepika Kumari, Pooja Rani, Navjot Kaur and Rani Rampal at the Olympics for its latest campaign ‘#ShareTheShine.'

Consumer electrical brand Gourav kickstarted a "digital movement" called #JeetKaGourav under its social initiative DeshKaGourav to applaud India's female athletes at Tokyo.

A few weeks ago, HUL's Rin launched a TVC celebrating the inspiring story of C.A. Bhavani Devi, India’s first woman fencing champion to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2021. Rin’s #AbWaqtHaiChamakneKa narrates Bhavani’s story and the sacrifices of her mother who supported her in her pursuit of fencing.

Apart from FMCG brands, digital firms like Indian short video platform Moj also drummed up support for team India with the #MojCheers4India campaign.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) flagged off a series of campaigns under the title ‘Jeet Ka Padak’, which comprises a music video, Olympic quiz, inspirational stories of athletes on social media and on-ground activities like selfie booths at BPCL's fuel stations.

The company also has traditional BTL campaigns, social media campaigns, integrated campaigns, in house communication campaigns planned. Most notably, it is supporting seven of its employees: Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das who will represent Indian Archery and are serious medal prospects; and Lalit Upadhyay, Virendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Varun Kumar who are members of the Men's Hockey team.

The official broadcaster Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) signed over 11 sponsors for the multi-sports. Coca- Cola, Amul, Hero Motocorp, JSW, and MPL have come on board as co-presenting sponsors, while the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), RBI, Visa, Lenevo, Byju's, and Herbalife Nutrition are the associate sponsors for the mega event.

Furthermore, IOA has signed up around 11 sponsors for the mega event including, Edelweiss, MPL, Herbalife Nutrition, Inox Group, Raymond, Amul, Nippon Paint, JSW, Sports for all, Dhanya and SRL Diagnostic.

MPL Sports Foundation, the community arm of Mobile Premier League (MPL), launched an advertising campaign featuring some of the biggest Indian Olympic stars. This is part of a nationwide fan campaign to rally the 1.3 billion Indians to become fans of the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

As part of this movement, the Foundation released a campaign called #FanBannJaaoge across mediums like TV, digital and print media. The campaign features a film in multiple languages with some of the stars of the Indian contingent such as PV Sindhu, Wrestler Bajrang Punia, Fencer Bhavani Devi, Shooter Manu Bhaker, and others.

The JSW Group, launched an extension of its campaign, Rukna Nahi Hai, to celebrate and wish the Indian contingent. The campaign comprises a video featuring Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Bajrang Punia and Vikas Krishan Yadav who are seen training inside their homes. The film also celebrates the official sponsorship by the Indian conglomerate of the Indian Olympic Association for the Tokyo2020 Games.

As the Official Sponsor of the Indian Olympic Team, INOX Group unveiled the ‘Aayega India’ campaign to support and cheer Team India. The campaign featuring Boxers MC Mary Kom and Vikas Krishan Yadav along with Table Tennis player Manika Batra. INOX Group is associated with India Olympics Association (IOA) as an official sponsor of the Indian Olympic Team to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Apart from the brands from different categories, news channels have cheered for the team. For instance, News18 India has announced Jeeto India, special programming capturing all the action and updates right from ground zero. On July 23, News18 India will telecast a live preview show with eminent sportspersons, journalists and experts who will share insights on the events featuring Indian athletes and their chances of winning at the Games.

Similarly, ABP News hosted a unique e-conclave today called "Jeetega India." Various prominent personalities from the Indian sports fraternity expressed their perspectives and aspirations on the Tokyo Olympics 2021 at this e-conclave.

