Boost addresses gender prejudice through its mobile cricket game

Boost has released a new mobile game - ‘Boost: Game Stamina Ka’, featuring an all-Women squad to offer cricket fans a more interactive world cup experience. Launched on 4th March in partnership with World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3), the game promotes women's cricket during the ongoing Women's World Cup.

Through this game, Boost wants to spread the message that ‘Game Ladke Ladkiyon ka Nahin, Stamina ka Hai’, reiterating their legacy of cricket being a game of stamina and not genders. Conceptualised by Mindshare Content+, ’Boost: Game Stamina Ka’ is a one of its kind game that has a custom mode where the players can battle a male squad with an all-female squad.

Expressing his views on the launch of the game, Krishnan Sundaram, Vice President, Nutrition Category, HUL said, “At Boost, we are constantly discovering ways to connect with our consumers. ‘Boost: Game Stamina Ka’ celebrates our sportswomen who have not only proved their mettle but have also inspired thousands of girls across the world. Through this new game, we believe that we can reach out to ardent cricket fans with a much-needed fresh perspective without compromising on the entertainment quotient. Our aim has always been to provide the consumers with the best possible experience by constantly innovating and maintaining their interests. The passion and enthusiasm the Indian audience has for cricket will enable them to have a gripping gaming experience.”

Packed with superior gameplay and graphics, it comes with an in-game rewards system. If a gamer wins a match after it is completed, the winners are tallied onto a weekly leader board, and the top three players will earn platinum rewards every week, as well as an exciting prize from the brand. The game is accessible both on iOS and Android.

Ajay Mehta, Sr. Vice President - Mindshare Content+ & Partnerships said, “We live in a cricket crazy nation and we are proud to associate with this campaign that aims to break stereotypes. While the TV and Digital campaign drove home this brand messaging around ‘stamina’ and ‘performance’, it was equally important to demonstrate the message in an engaging manner and at scale. Collaborating with Boost, WCC3 and GroupM ESP, we wanted to appeal to our audiences including women gamers in a unique & compelling way, with the ongoing women’s world cup.”

In India, women who aspire to play cricket encounter a variety of challenges, including the preconceived notion of men being better than women as players. Boost in their communication wants to debunk the myth and tell everyone that the only thing that matters on the field is performance. This in return gave birth to their proposition – ‘Stamina Beats All’, which translates to ‘Game Ladke Ladkiyon ka nahin, Stamina ka hain’. The brand has a rich legacy of inspiring the underdogs and giving them the right motivation and stamina to overcome challenges, even when the odds are against them.

