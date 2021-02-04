boAt partners with Digitas to highlight its 'Make in India' narrative

boAt announced their ambitions to begin manufacturing of their audio products in India this Republic Day. To celebrate the milestone, the brand has launched its latest ad campaign Rock’In India, that appeals to the progressive mindset of India’s youth by transforming their own social platforms into a launch-pad to honour the unique creative talents coming from India.

Conceptualized and executed in partnership with its creative partner Digitas India, the idea was to create a progressive narrative around boAt’s Make in India initiative and using their global platform to show the unique creativity that hides in our country.

Speaking on the launch, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt said: “We are an extremely proud homegrown brand and we're all geared up to take the leap towards making audio products within India. Digitas has been our partner since some time now, we really look forward to continuing doing some great campaigns with them.”

Sushant Sharma, Brand Manager, boAt added, “We want to become India's most conversational brand and lead the industry by becoming the ultimate cultural icon of a new India, which takes immense pride in its identity, we are sure that Digitas’s vision and marketing strategy for the brand, will definitely help us achieve the desired results.”

Emphasising on the thought process and the idea behind the initiative, Sonia Khurana, COO - DigitasIndiaadded: “We are extremely proud to be a part of boAt’s exciting journey. Having become the 5th largest wearable brand globally in just five years, boAt is a brand that can celebrate homegrown talent like no other. And that’s what we have done with the latest Rock’In India campaign. The campaign is proof that home-grown means no-limits and is also a testimony to the great partnership shared between boAt and Digitas.”

Adding the creative standpoint behind the campaign, Mark Mcdonald, Executive Vice President & Head of Creative, Digitas India added:“Being creative is embedded in boAt’s DNA and The Rock’In India campaign is a great way to celebrate home-grown creativity, talent and skill. Qualities that are in many ways, a reflection of what the brand is all about. This will be an ongoing effort from the brand as it seeks to spotlight and promote meaningful, progressive conversations that resonate with our TG. We couldn’t be happier to partner with boAt in its journey to become a truly iconic Indian brand.”

Digitas is boAt’s strategic and creative partner, and operates like an extended team supporting the brand to reach greater heights.

