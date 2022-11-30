Bisk Farm onboards Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Googly Biscuits

Bisk Farm, the biscuit & bakery brands from the house of SAJ Food, has roped in actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for its Googly range of biscuits.

Bisk Farm Googly, which goes with the brand slogan “Taste with a Twist” (#TasteWithATwist), has drawn up its first TVC around Hrithik’s popular dance moves. Christened as the #GooglyTwister campaign, the TVC shows Hrithik Roshan inventing the brand new ‘Googly Twister move’.

With the new campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan, SAJ Food intends to take the Googly brand to a national level and encourage consumers to try out its unique taste, the company said.

The TVC shows Hrithik readying for action when suddenly, on taking the first bite of Googly biscuit, something strange happens to him. The Googly bite makes his body twist almost instantly and he involuntarily breaks into dance moves never done before. Then the video finds its way to social media, and fans begin making reels, copying his dance steps as it goes viral.

Arpan Paul, Executive Chairman, SAJ Food said, “At Bisk Farm, Innovation is in our DNA and we believe that our focus on R&D and product development has been one of the key ingredients to success. We were regarded as the category disruptors when we launched our Googly range of biscuits and as the name symbolises, the consumers get bowled over by its unique taste. We are extremely excited with our association with the demigod of dance – Hrithik Roshan to bring this brand promise to life through our latest TVC and we are confident that the new campaign will be loved by consumers across the country.”

Vijay Kr. Singh, Managing Director, SAJ Food, added, “SAJ Food today has attained the position of becoming India’s fourth-largest biscuit and bakery manufacturing company with presence across 23 states in India. Our vision is to make Bisk Farm a truly national brand. A personality like Hrithik Roshan is the perfect fit for a growing brand like ours and with him endorsing Googly it gives us the opportunity to drive brand awareness and create strong brand recall amongst the target audience”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)