Bingo! strikes collaboration with Kerala Blasters Football Club

Bingo! from ITC Ltd. has announced a collaboration with Kerala Blasters Football Club KBFC – one of the leading teams of Indian Super League (ISL). Bingo! has been designated the Official Snacking Partner for KBFC in the 9th Season of ISL.

Speaking on the occasion, ITC Ltd.’s Head of Marketing -Snacks, Noodles, Pasta, Aishwarya Pratap Singh said, “We are thrilled with our partnership with Kerala Blasters FC – one of India’s foremost football teams. Bingo! owns the platform of youthful and innovative snack offerings, and sports have always been front and centre of our activity since sporting fans enjoy snacking and munching almost as much as they love watching their favorite teams in action. KBFC has a very strong track record and a large fan base and together we hope to deliver exciting match experience to the fans.”

About the partnership, Kerala Blasters FC’s Director, Nikhil Bharadwaj said,” We’re pleased to have Bingo! on board as our official partner. They have been at the forefront of the snacking industry for as long as I can remember. We thank them for placing their trust in Kerala Blasters and thoroughly look forward to a successful partnership together.”

