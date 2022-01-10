BikeWo ropes in actor Venkatesh Daggubati as brand ambassador

Hyderabad-based BikeWo -- one of the fastest-growing EV two-wheeler smart hub networks in India, has announced a partnership with Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati. As a part of the collaboration, Venkatesh Daggubati has now become a strategic investor in the company with an undisclosed amount of investment, and has also been appointed as BikeWo’s lead brand ambassador.

Following this association, BikeWo will be looking to expand its EV servicing and charging network across different states of India while leveraging VenkateshDuggibati’s personal brand and by collaborating with him for a series of marketing, outreach and brand promotion activities. This will be a long-term collaboration that will help the brand to grow and scale in order to meet its ambitious target of installing 20,000 EV charging points pan-India by 2025.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vidhyasagar Reddy, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, BikeWo said, “We are delighted and proud to welcome the evergreen legend VenkateshDaggubati as Bikewo’s investor and brand ambassador. Venkatesh’s faith and trust in BikeWo are an inspiration for us, and going forward, we will be working closely with him on a number of strategic aspects. Furthermore, his association with the brand marks a whole new chapter in BikeWo's commitment to young Indians in the realization of their dreams and aspirations by serving simple and delightful two wheeler service experiences, creating infrastructure for EV with battery swapping and charging points, and enabling entrepreneurship opportunities to BikeWo’s ever-growing network of dealer-partners.”

Venkatesh Daggubati said, “I am elated to be a part of BikeWo’s journey of making the EV bike sector more organized and providing a better user experience. BikeWo is a brand that stands out in the EV space not only by laying infrastructure for EV 2W charging and servicing, but also by encouraging and creating entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, through its unique franchise network. I look forward to walking the futuristic EV adoption journey with BikeWo, and I’m committed to do my bit in helping the brand in realizing its vision.”

BikeWo has been founded by Vidhaysagar Reddy --- who has studied International Business from West London College, UK, and is a passionate tech and environmental enthusiast who previously has had an experience of over 6 years in sales and business development with Freshworks.He saw Freshworks grow from a single product to multiple products and from 1M USD revenue to becoming a 'unicorn' and then filing for IPO. During his stint there, Vidyhyasagar brought in key strategic accounts and led the sales of their flagship product- Freshsales from 0 to 50mn USD. In 2021, he quit his job and started-up BikeWo -- where he is bringing in the Freshworks’ experience and learnings into Bikewo, so that it can also follow a similar growth journey, while bringing together technology, environment, and people to organize a largely unorganized sector.

BikeWo is solving critical issues and gaps in India burgeoning EV ecosystem by laying the infrastructure for EV battery swapping and charging points, and thereby paving the path for increased adoption of electric 2 wheelers across India. On the other hand, Tollywood film actor and producer VenkateshDaggubati, popularly known as Victory Venkatesh, is one of the most loved industry veterans who is well-known for his acting prowess and has worked in many award-winning Telegu films in his illustrious career spanning over three decades.

