Bajaj launches 'Pulsar Stunt' font

Bajaj Auto has launched a ‘Pulsar Stunt’ font for the digital audience as a unique way to engage with their customers on social platforms. Inspired from its 10million+ community, the animated stunt font is crafted drawing inspiration from everyday thrills experienced by every Pulsar rider. The Pulsar Stunt font is available as GIFs and stickers on Instagram and other messenger apps like WhatsApp and on the Pulsar website.

Each of the 26 letters and 10 digits have been carefully put together and designed from real-life images, which have then been translated into illustrations so that riders can express themselves in a manner like never before. The Pulsar Stunt Font combines inspiration with expression and has the thrill of riding embedded in each letter.

Commenting on this new initiative, Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd: “The love for their bike and an affinity for thrill – these are the most recognisable traits of a Pulsar rider. We created a dynamic font to allow them to express this passion on social media, staying true to their pursuit of thrill on their Pulsar.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “The Pulsar Stunt font is a unique tribute to Pulsarmania around the world. Pulsar riders can use these GIFs and fonts to express themselves on social media like never before. Finally, the biking community has a font they can call their own.”

Joining hands for such a unique concept, artist Ganesh Shinde (popularly known as MilesOnCanvas) says, “Pulsar has always been an inspiration for bikers in this country. And as always, they have to do things differently - this time they brought ‘stunting’ and ‘art’ together to create a new expression for bikers.”