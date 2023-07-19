Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance onboards cricketer Shubman Gill
The company will be featuring Gill in its marketing campaigns
Bajaj Allianz Life has announced its collaboration with ace cricketer, Shubman Gill, to take forward its brand journey of being life goal enablers. Shubman, already a force to be reckoned with in international cricket, has impressed the world with his remarkable achievements.
Expressing his thoughts on the partnership, Gill shared, "I'm delighted to be associated with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; it feels like a well-timed partnership crucial for winning a match. Here, it's about winning in the bigger match of life. For me, focus and consistency are of paramount importance, and Bajaj Allianz Life embodies that with their unwavering commitment to customers and innovative solutions. I look forward to this collaboration with Bajaj Allianz Life as we strive together to become India's dependable Life Goal partner, hitting boundaries of trust and reliability."
Speaking on the association, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said, "We are excited to partner with Shubman, a true Life Goal Champion for millions of Indians. Shubman embodies the new young Indian who is a Life Maximiser and confident of accomplishing many Life Goals through long-term planning and consistency. His pursuit towards achieving excellence across all formats of the game, aligns with our holistic aspirations of being a preferred Life Goal enabler of Indians through value-packed products and customer-centric services and innovations.
The company will be featuring him in its marketing campaigns to bring alive the product propositions and reach out to a wide customer base.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
GQG Partners invests Rs 2400 cr in Patanjali Foods
The Florida-based company has bought nearly 6% stake in Patanjali, as per news reports
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 10:08 AM | 1 min read
GQG Partners has made a Rs 2400-crore investment in Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Foods.
The Florida-based company has bought a 5.96% stake in Patanjali, as per news reports.
With this investment, Patanjali is said to have become compliant with minimum public shareholding requirements of 75%.
GQG has also made some rounds of investments in Gautam Adani-owned companies.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Havas India brings global talent communications agency Havas People to the country
The full-service employer-branding agency is headquartered out of London
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 9:26 AM | 4 min read
Havas India has announced the launch of the global talent communications agency Havas People in the country. With this move, the network brings a unique and unrivalled offering, further strengthening its growing portfolio of specialized expertise.
A full-service employer branding agency, Havas People is headquartered out of London. Its work spans every aspect of the ‘People Agenda’ – from internal communications that drive employee engagement and performance through to employer brand positioning to attract future talent. By combining data-driven insights, creative storytelling, and digital innovation, the agency creates and executes compelling employer brands that drive meaningful connections with candidates and deliver measurable business impact.
Havas People’s entry into the Indian advertising space reflects the optimism around the future of the market, despite global headwinds. The introduction of such an agency marks a first for any large-scale advertising network in India, adding the crucial service of bespoke talent communications to Havas India’s portfolio.
Havas People will become part of Havas Creative Network India, which has witnessed exponential growth on the back of acquisitions, strategic tie-ups and client wins. Havas People will add to the creative network’s repertoire that includes agencies like Havas Worldwide India (creative), Havas CX (customer experience), Think Design (UI/UX), Conran Design Group Mumbai (brand design), Shobiz Havas (experiential), and Havas QED (digital) in India.
To lead Havas People in India, Arindam Sengupta, Chief Growth Officer, Havas Worldwide India, has been promoted to the role of Managing Director, Havas People India. With over 20 years of experience, Arindam has been an integral part of Havas India since 2016. Arindam has closely managed a diverse range of marquee clients Citroën, JBL, Harman Kardon, Tata CLiQ Luxury, Tata CLiQ Palette, Celio, Burger King, P&G, and Lionsgate Play, and has played a pivotal role in growing Havas India’s P&L through integration.
Rupert Grose, CEO, Havas People, said, “We are thrilled to be announcing the launch of Havas People into the Indian market. Our entry into this dynamic country reflects our commitment to expanding our global footprint and connecting with diverse audiences, and it offers a plethora of opportunities to strengthen our expertise in shaping compelling employer brands. With its diverse talent pool, rich cultural heritage, and thriving business ecosystem, India provides an ideal platform for us to collaborate with organisations and unleash their full potential.”
Grose continued, “Our focus remains on empowering companies to attract, engage, and retain top talent by creating authentic employer brand experiences. We are excited to continue to partner with our existing global clients such as Haleon, Hitachi Vantara and Discover as well as working with local Indian businesses, aligning their unique employer value propositions with the aspirations of job seekers. Together, we will redefine the employer-employee relationship, fostering an inclusive and inspiring workplace culture that drives success and fuels growth.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “India has emerged as a lighthouse market within the Havas global ecosystem. Our global leadership recognises and is deeply invested in the immense potential that the country has to offer.”
Barua elaborated, “Havas India has seen unprecedented growth in the last 5 years, completely transforming the network’s perception in the country, consequently adding us to the big league. One of the catalysts to this growth has been our constant endeavour to identify market gaps and come up with the most meaningful and innovative business solutions, which gives us the edge over other networks. This, combined with our integrated One Village philosophy and service-led solutioning, has helped us create meaningful difference to our client’s business. Launching Havas People is one more definitive step towards that. I wish Rupert, Arindam and the entire Havas People team all the very best.”
Arindam Sengupta, Managing Director, Havas People India, added, “In the post-COVID world, demographic and social changes have compelled clients to radically rethink and adjust not just their consumer needs but also those of their employees – both existing and new. Today clients are faced with several challenges including talent shortage, trends like great resignation, quiet quitting, and several other deeper issues. This has led to the need to completely overhaul the employer branding space, going beyond just the transactional relationship. And that is precisely where Havas People steps in. At the core of the agency lies a simple idea – to help our clients build meaningful connections with the people who make them who they are. As a specialist agency we understand the intricacies of employer branding, and it will be our endeavour to solve complex workforce challenges for clients.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IBM’s Sandip Patel to discuss the future of technology and business at TechManch
Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia, will deliver the closing keynote of the event
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 9:21 AM | 1 min read
As the seventh edition of the exchange4media group’s TechManch draws nearer, the marketing and advertising symposium that celebrates the intersection of media, technology, and innovations promises to be a day filled with industry insiders’ insights, spirited discussion and opportunities for collaboration.
Delivering the closing keynote of the event will be Sandip Patel of IBM, wherein he will dive into ‘The Future of Technology and Business.’ As Managing Director of IBM India/South Asia, a role he took up in 2020, Patel is responsible for all of IBM's sales, marketing, services and delivery operations in the region, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
He also plays a key role in enabling capabilities across IBM’s global missions in India, including research and innovation labs, with a mandate to make IBM the number one hybrid cloud, AI, and consulting expertise company in India/South Asia.
Over the course of his long career, Patel has been an integral part of various multi-disciplinary organization-wide transformation projects, addressing enterprise strategy, global expansion, operations and technology transformation, and culture change, in different regions around the world.
The session covers how embracing the latest tools and technology can help businesses create beautiful and inclusive experiences, establish lasting connections with the end users, increase propensity to achieve goals effectively to stay ahead of the game.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Conclave 2023: One day to go!
The theme of the upcoming edition on July 20 is ‘Inclusive Marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion'
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
e4m Conclave 2023 is back with a power-packed agenda, including dynamic speakers and thought-provoking discussions. The 22nd edition of the conclave will be held on July 20 in Gurugram. Apart from senior leaders taking the centre stage at e4m Conclave 2023, the summit will also see the coming together of seasoned experts from India and abroad, who will shed light on several topics under the theme ‘Inclusive marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’.
The speakers at the e4m Conclave 2023 include industry heads from India as well as Global CEOs of media companies who will deliver keynote addresses, engage in fireside chats and panel discussions and decode the future of inclusive marketing. The lineup of the Conclave includes panel discussions by experts from the advertising and media world who will offer valuable insights on how brands can leverage inclusive marketing and win customers.
The first panel discussion will see seasoned experts sharing insights on the topic ‘Leveraging DEI for customer engagement and brand building’. The panellists include Amit Gujaral, CMO, JK Tyre; Charu Malhotra, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited; Priyanka Sethi, Director and Head of Marketing, Haier India; Neelam Burra, Sr VP Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Luminous Technology. The session will be moderated by Vani Gupta Dandia, Marketing Consultant.
On the second panel will be industry experts shedding light on the topic ‘DEI for business growth: Challenges and Opportunities’. The panellists include Vishesh Sharma, CMO, Bajaj Financial Securities; Poulomi Roy, CMO, Joy Personal Care and Raj Sarthak Nigam, Founder, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. The session will be chaired by Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM.
That’s not all, the agenda for e4m Conclave 2023 is jam-packed with several impressive sessions. Apart from panel discussions, the conclave also will witness keynote sessions and fireside chats. Some of our keynote speakers include Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare; Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt and Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co.
The e4m Conclave 2023 will conclude with the e4m Influencer of the Year Award 2022. The award honours visionaries who have transformed the industry while progressively using innovative technology for business achievements.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/conclave-2023/registration
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Brands in the Barbie world: Will the film's pink blitz redefine movie marketing?
With several big brands hopping onto the Barbie bandwagon, experts share their take on the film's unique marketing strategy
By Chehneet Kaur & Nilanjana Basu | Jul 19, 2023 8:59 AM | 6 min read
As the much anticipated Barbie movie is set to hit theatres this Friday, the industry is in awe of how the film's team has paved the way for the future of film marketing. Brands across the world have snatched up the opportunity to colour themselves in pink and chase the GenZ crowd’s attention.
The Barbie team has, in fact, made a huge effort to market the film as they collaborated with AirBnB, opening Barbie’s Malibu dream house to the common people and tied up with several other brands like ALDO, NYX Cosmetics, Uno cards, Fossil watches, and even the dating application Bumble to spread the word for this multimillion dollar movie. Baskin Robbins has come up with a special Barbie-themed ice cream.
Baskin Robbins' Dreamy Mermaid Sundae
Barbie X Fossil collection
Airbnb lists Barbie's iconic Malibu DreamHouse
The marketing for the film has gone so crazy, that even Google is breaking into pink sparkles when you search for Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling or Greta Gerwig!
The influence that Barbie brings to young girls even after six decades of its launch, is unmatched. Hence, it is not surprising that brands would welcome this opportunity to take advantage of Barbie’s big consumer numbers.
Barbie maker Mattel Inc shares have surged more than 17% in July to date, according to Google data. Hence, the strategy to paint the town ‘Pink’ is helping them in more than one way.
Another much-awaited film, Oppenheimer by famous director Christopher Nolan is set to release on the same date, making the competition even more fierce. This has pushed Barbie to scale up its marketing efforts by collaborating with brands of different scales.
Venkat Thangi, Marketing Director at MoEngage India, Middle East and Africa says, “The consumer experiences that Barbie is building isn’t just limited to moviegoers and that is the strongest suite of the whole glitzy campaign. While fans of Nolan would definitely flock to the movies, Barbie has the added advantage of getting casual movie-goers exposed to the marketing campaigns being run by team Barbie and Mattel.”
“Fundamentally Barbie and Oppenheimer are appealing to different target segments. Barbie is aimed at all the kids and millennials who remember playing with the toy. Oppenheimer is a deeper film and I am told it is very disturbing. One is fun entertainment, the other is serious introspection on the future of mankind,” said Ambi Parameswaran, Brand Coach and Strategist.
The crossovers and memes on the two stark opposite genres of movies have lit up the social media world with humourous and bizarre content, thus adding to the movie’s word-of-mouth marketing.
Rohit Ohri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, FCB Group analyses Mattel, the company behind the movie and the iconic doll, has good reason to invest so heavily in the film's success versus the marketing team behind the biopic Oppenheimer which has taken a more low-key approach to marketing the film.
Barbie is not in competition with Oppenheimer in any real sense, as despite some potential overlaps, they belong to completely different worlds, catering to different audiences with different sensibilities, according to Samit Sinha, Founder and Managing Director of Alchemist Brand Consulting.
How much pink is too much pink?
Barbie and Mattel have always known precisely what they were doing, Ohri believes. Such longevity necessitates clever marketing techniques. Naturally, as with any brand, they had to adapt to the times and stay up with emerging trends.
He added, “Barbie has done the perfect job of attracting the Gen-Z who I feel have really appreciated the 'Pink Fever' and connecting with the brand across platforms.”
Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director and Chairman, Rediffusion shares that the Barbie franchise is much wider and deeper. And the marketing of the movie has been in the making for at least 18-24 months. He noted that while Oppenheimer is big, Barbie is much bigger.
“Another thing that has helped the film are the posters, which people could edit themselves into and encouraged a lot of people to make their own,” Goyal said.
This is not a comparison benchmark. according to the Rediffusion executive. Barbie is a brand little girls have grown up with. The movie is selling a lifestyle, not just a doll. Many brands fit onto the canvas.
Additionally, today people consume a barrage of content. Hence, it is impossible for a particular marketing campaign to be able to saturate the consumer these days.
The Alchemist executive expressed, “In my view, they are not going overboard in terms of noticeability. The only risk could be if the actual movie does not live up to the huge expectations that the marketing campaign is generating.”
A road ahead for film marketing
With the Barbie team raising the bar, what does the future of film marketing look like?
Thangi says that although recent movies like Super Mario Bros, Air, and Flamin' Hot, which banked on legacy properties did push the marketing envelope, none of them did it at the scale of Barbie, either because of the relatability factor or because of concern over collaborating with certain brands.
“The tentative success of Barbie would push the marketing teams (of production houses) sitting on the fence over the line when it comes to such over-saturated marketing campaigns. Hollywood studios in charge of legacy properties are bound to follow suit and have a little more skin in the game with partner collaborations and essentially letting loose of the strict control over their IPs,” Thangi opines.
Barbie's brand collaborations, multichannel marketing, emphasis on diversity, digital transformation, focus on younger audiences, and adaptability all pave the way for future film marketing strategies, the FCB executive believes.
Even though brand collaborations have helped build a strong buzz, this is not the endgame for either Barbie or the collaborating brands. The box office success will still be the third umpire to decide whether the creators were successful in creating a Marvel-like ‘Barbie world’.
By observing and learning from Barbie's success, film studios can find inspiration to innovate and engage with their audiences in more effective and impactful ways.
Sinha suggests that films have to market themselves much more aggressively than before, given the sheer number of entertainment options available to consumers today. We will see more and more instances of big-budget films spending enormous amounts of money to generate pre-launch buzz.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tata Play Binge launches ‘India is Now Bingeing’ digital campaign
The digital campaign is designed to highlight the core proposition of Tata Play Binge – ease in the process of content discovery, reduce the hassle of multiple subscriptions, and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 7:16 PM | 3 min read
Tata Play Binge has now launched their digital campaign – ‘India Is Now Bingeing’. Ensuring a 360-degree approach, the brand plans to deploy a consumer-focused digital campaign in an intriguing vox pop format headed by the fun and quirky host and social media sensation ‘Urmila Lawekar’. The vox pop will provide data driven insights into what people in India and Bharat are currently binge-watching and decode consumer bingeing habits. Tata Play Binge will also be unlocking the power of meme marketing and will be seen rolling out some viral creatives that is sure to relate with all online viewers. Tata Play Binge kickstarted their digital campaign by collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan via a brand video through a collab reel. The reel alone has so far garnered 1.2Mn views, 53.8K likes, 1.1K shares in terms of engagement, all within a week’s time.
The digital campaign is designed to highlight the core proposition of Tata Play Binge – ease in the process of content discovery, reduce the hassle of multiple subscriptions, availability of 25+ apps under one unified platform and one payment gateway. To make the Bingeing discussions more relatable and ensure the content land aka Bollywood is not left out, the brand has introduced an all-new celebrity-led talk show called Tata Play Binge presents Now Bingeing. Conceptualised in association with Anupama Chopra and Film Companion, this engaging, snackable short-format series will showcase celebrities and popular Bollywood stars revealing their bingeing habits and their favourite binge-worthy shows. The format of the show will see Anupama Chopra in her trademark style, engage in a freewheeling conversation with Bollywood stars discussing interesting incidences and moments that has shaped their journey in the changing landscape of the content making world.
Viewers can catch the episodes on Tata Play Binge’s app (available on Play Store and App Store for all smartphone users) starring the shows first guest, the ever so talented Manoj Bajpayee where he will be seen recommending content from his favourite OTT watch list like Dahaad, Scoop, Suzhal and Scam 1992, followed by some heart-warming life changing incidences that has moulded his career trajectory in Bollywood and the myriad range of characters he chooses to portray. Followed by episode two where the actor turned entrepreneur Sonakshi Sinha will be seen recommending her diverse watch list consisting of Queen Charlotte, Modern Family, Succession, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime etc. The upcoming episodes will see the likes of Anil Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shobhita Dhulipala and others listing their binge favourites which ranges from Severance to Tabbar to Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai to the last dance and more. If your bingeing habits matches with your favorite Bollywood star and you want to explore more, download Tata Play Binge and enjoy content from 25+ app under one unified platform with just one subscription.
The brand also recently launched their ‘Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai’ campaign where they have released two captivating TVCs featuring Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in quirky yet relatable avatars.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rashmika Mandanna partners with Crunchyroll to promote anime in India
Mandanna will join forces with Crunchyroll at various events and activations
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 3:33 PM | 2 min read
Crunchyroll has onboarded actress Rashmika Mandanna to partner with Crunchyroll and celebrate her love of anime across India.
Mandanna will join forces with Crunchyroll at various events and activations, helping share her enthusiasm and introduce more fans across India to the breadth and depth of what they can experience on Crunchyroll. Her well-known love for anime includes titles across romance, action and fantasy as well as iconic franchises like Naruto, Cardcaptor Sakura and Bleach.
“Rashmika Mandanna’s passion for anime is contagious, energizing, and impossible to ignore,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “We are excited to partner with her and invite millions in India to dive into the fantastical worlds, rich stories and complex characters that are beloved by her and millions around the globe as we build the ultimate home for anime in India together.”
“As an avid anime fan, I am thrilled to join hands with Crunchyroll and become a part of their family. It is an incredible brand that is committed to promoting anime globally,” said Mandanna. “Anime transcends the boundaries of culture, uniting everyone through the power of stories, and I cannot wait for more and more people to experience and embark on this journey with Crunchyroll as they bring the best titles in multiple Indic languages. I am excited to meet and engage with my fellow fans and explore the infinite worlds of Anime together!”
Debuting in 2016, Rashmika is a versatile and award-winning actor, known for her acting prowess in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi & Tamil Cinema. She enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation and was declared as the 'National Crush of India' by Google in 2020. Apart from her stunning skills as an actor and dancer, Indian fans adore her happy-go-lucky nature and style statement.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube