Ayushmann & Aparshakti give expert advice for Magicbricks

Magicbricks has launched two new TVCs, featuring actor and brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana. The "home loan" commercial communicates Magicbricks’ promise of bringing 25+ trusted banks and exclusive loan offers to the customer's doorstep, while the "expert advice" commercial highlights the bouquet of advisory services offered by Magicbricks.

Elaborating on the campaign, Devarshy R. Ganguly, Head of Marketing, Magicbricks, said, “The two new TVCs focus on important pillars in the home buying journey - home loans and expert advice and assistance; thus, reinstating our brand purpose that Magicbricks is a one stop solution for all property related needs. Through its succinct messaging, the campaign emphasizes how Magicbricks is committed to addressing customer challenges; thus enabling a hassle-free experience.”

Commenting on the association, Ayushmann said, “My association with Magicbricks has always been special, and its consistent pursuit of excellence and customer-centricity resonates with me. Hence, this campaign was a natural fit and working with my brother, Aparshakti was a memorable experience, making this campaign truly special.”

Talking about the campaign, Ankur Suman- Partner & ECD- RK Swamy BBDO, said, “The campaign had to reflect the slice of life situations in a typical Indian family. So, we set the stories in relatable situations, be it with "property experts" in our families or the loveable sibling with annoying quirks. The never seen before casting of Aparshakti Khurrana as Ayushmann's brother makes the creative all the more credible.”

The high decibel multi-media campaign will continue to run pan India for 6-8 weeks.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)