Avas Living onboards Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Avās Living, a luxury residential community in Alibaugh founded by entrepreneur Aditya Kilachand, has roped in former captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli to their client roster.

“Choosing Avas Living as his preferred abode, Virat is working closely with the team at Avas to build his bespoke dream home, which will be a combination of technology, luxury and sustainability,” the company said.

Commenting on his choice to build his dream home with Avās Living, Virat Kohli said, “The past few years have taught all of us the importance of community living while still maintaining anonymity. My vision for a second home is one where I am surrounded by a community of like-minded individuals with interests similar to mine. As much as I appreciate a gym, I would want to invest where my mental, emotional as well as physical well-being can be looked after. Being part of a community while maintaining an individualistic life is the ideal balance that I have discovered with Avas Living. It is the perfect combination of luxury living and everything I have been looking for with a wellness centre within walking distance from my home. Alibaugh being in such close proximity to Mumbai and my work engagements, the location of the property was what sealed the deal for me.”

Talking about the property, Founder, Aditya Kilachnad stated, “I’ve spent a lot of my childhood in Alibaugh. I realised the one thing I missed there was a sense of community. When we conceptualised Avas Wellness Living, we decided that there would be no better place than Alibaugh to build India’s first wellness community. I wanted to build a community for like-minded people who believed in holistic wellness and health and were looking at a certain level of luxury while pursuing their wellness journey.”

