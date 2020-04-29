ASICS’ new campaign celebrates ‘Comeback Stories’ of athletes

ASICS’ brand athlete and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared his story of dedication and perseverance after being unable to perform well in the 2015 World Cup series due to injury

ASICS, the Japanese sportswear brand, has recently launched its new campaign – ‘Comeback Stories’ – which outlines the message of how athletes have had to defy odds to overcome challenges to regain their foothold in their respective fields. ASICS believes that this unprecedented situation that has embarked upon us is truly a difficult period for all of us but we must remain positive to come out of it stronger. To show solidarity with runners across India during this period, ASICS has come up with this campaign to inspire and motivate people to stay safe and to believe that better days are ahead of us.

ASICS’ Brand Athlete Bhuvneshwar Kumar kicked off the campaign with a heartfelt story of how due to an injury he was unable to perform as well in the 2015 World Cup series and how his dedication to fight back resulted positively for him.

Along with the fast bowler, another inspirational story came to fore with Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, Rajat Khurana – elaborating on his efforts to quit an unhealthy lifestyle by taking up running and then eventually going on to finish 52 half marathons in 52 consecutive weeks.

Since the launch of the campaign, Nikhil Arora, MD of GoDaddy India, has shared his favourite comeback story of the 1983 World Cup-winning team which signifies hope and courage to face our daunting challenges. Efforts by ASICS and Procam to promote the campaign and the long-standing association with Tata Mumbai Marathon and TCS 10K have helped the campaign reach out to various renowned runners all across India. The inspiring comeback stories shared by these runners have made sure that the campaign keeps going strong.

The brand has amplified the initiative through a digital campaign that encourages people to post a picture/video with the hashtag #StaySafeStayStrong #MyComebackStory & #ASICSIN and tag @asicsindia & @tatamummarathon in an effort to keep everyone positive during such challenging times.