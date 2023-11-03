Asian Paints explores the many shades of human moods in Diwali campaign
The film has been conceptualized by Ogilvy
Listen to This Article
Extending the ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ thought, the new tech-integrated ‘Mera Wala Mood’ campaign by Asian Paints conceptualized by Ogilvy, carries forward this tradition with a new level of emotional depth.
At its heart, "Mera Wala Mood" is driven by a simple thought: while festivals are times of joy and celebration, they also evoke a myriad of emotions for various reasons. The campaign celebrates the idea that our homes are more than just structures; they are living extensions of our moods and emotions and support the person through all the various moods that they experience during the festive season. Through the technological intervention of a face scanner, this insight comes to life.
When consumers use their phone camera to scan their face on the Mera Wala Mood microsite, the technology skillfully captures the viewer's expression and mood. Based on their mood, a specific colour is associated with their emotion, and a personalized film is unveiled. Each film reveals a unique home setting, beautifully adorned with Diwali-related décor elements of the colour that represents the viewer's mood. For instance, if a viewer displays a happy expression, the filter showcases a room bathed in festive and joyous yellow tones, accompanied by a corresponding poem.
Each film features an individual poem that elevates the chosen colour and the emotion it embodies. These poems, gracefully narrated by the legendary Piyush Pandey, breathe life into the diverse range of emotions experienced during the festive season. This tech-savvy style not only engages the audience but also helps to communicate the connection between emotions, colours, and homes uniquely and deeply.
Speaking on this unique campaign, Amit Syngle, CEO and MD, Asian Paints Limited said, “While Diwali brings great joy and delightful surprises, it also unveils a spectrum of mixed bitter-sweet emotions, all for various reasons. These diverse emotions are experienced in every home, making it a living canvas of colours and sentiments reflecting the unique essence of the beings that reside in them. This is the very essence of our long-standing corporate message Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, which continues to resonate in our Diwali campaign this year. Our homes truly tell stories about us, our moods, and our emotions, and #MeraWalaMood seeks to celebrate this beautiful narrative. The campaign is here to give consumers a warm and positive feeling and shares a series of heartfelt films and poems that leave the viewer with wholesome, feel-good emotions.”
Sharing more details, Sukesh Nayak - CCO, Ogilvy India said, “#MeraWalaMood has a simple human insight at its core – Even though festivals are happy times, due to various reasons, we experience many other moods too. And, at the end of the day, it is our homes that take care of all our moods. This insight led to an interactive idea, to make personalised ads for every mood. This vision was brought alive with a face scanner that accurately scans a face – from the squint of the eyes to the folds on the forehead, to reveal the mood. The mood is then revealed by a film that showcases the corner of a home in the colour that represents the viewer’s mood.”
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet: Experts talk growth & future of Bharat-first brands
At the roundtable in Indore, industry experts discussed the rapidly evolving business dynamics in India and the growth and future of Bharat-First brands
By e4m Staff | Nov 3, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
Listen to This Article
The exchange4media Group in association with Zee Media hosted the second leg of e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on September 22. Driving the theme 'Building Bharat-First Brands', industry leaders and experts gathered under one roof to explore the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Bharat first brands. Building ‘Bharat First’ brands is an endeavour that revolves around creating products and services tailored to meet the needs of India's diverse population. By prioritizing Bharat, companies have the potential to tap into a massive consumer base and drive growth.
The roundtable saw impactful and thought-provoking discussions by seasoned experts on key topics of brand building like the current scenario of the market, customer segmentation outside India's metros, integrating localization into the vertical stack, role & impact of TV in regional markets for retail brands and more. The event was graced by business leaders of Indore. The ‘Bharat-First Brands' aim to resonate with the culture and values that define Bharat as a nation. This approach fosters economic growth and promotes inclusivity and empowerment across the country.
The panellists shed light on India's evolving business landscape and discussed how brands can leverage technology and other mediums in urban as well as in rural markets. The experts at the roundtable thought that to succeed in Bharat, brands have to understand local consumption habits, be culturally sensitive and should focus on affordability and accessibility to reach remote areas of the country. The business heads echoed the same sentiments that marketers must understand the cultural and demographic differences in various regions to effectively connect with their target audience.
The panellists for the e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet in Indore included Rajkumar Sabu, Sachamoti Sabudana; Rahul Maheshwari, Sachamoti Sabudana; Tushar Sharma, Guruji Products Pvt. Ltd.; Dhruv Singhal, Agarwal Papad 420; Jay Kothari, Panjon Ltd.; Sunit Pathak, Creative Media; Pramod Pharkya, Vigilance Publicity; Pranav Bankda, Novita Healthcare and Dr Ajay Hardia, Devi Ahilya Hospital and Research Centre and National Institute of Electro Homoeopathy.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
'If you want to scale, don't work in the business but on the business'
At the e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023, a panel of experts discussed whether the adworld has seen the last of independent agencies
By e4m Staff | Nov 3, 2023 8:42 AM | 3 min read
Listen to This Article
In the past decade, there has been a shift in how advertising is being done. A lot of independent agencies have been at the forefront in driving this change from creating immense opportunities for Bharat to creating cultures that attract some of the best talents.
At the e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO and Co-Founder Gozoop conducted an elaborate discussion on how in the evolving advertising landscape, clients are now valuing the agility, creativity, and expertise that independent agencies provide. Hence, is this finally the ‘Era of Independent Agencies’?
Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO, LS Digital; Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder and MD, BC Web Wise; Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder and Director, SoCheers and Shradha Agarwal Co-Founder and CEO, Grapes shared their take on the same lines.
Kickstarting the conversation with what different independent agencies have to offer, Baradhwaaj said, “Independent agencies can provide more personalised attention and for us, the accounts are bread and butter. We as founders ourselves get involved in every account. On the other hand, we also hear the other agency did not deliver, were not up to the mark, and I think that is the primary reason why today we are well-poised.”
Another benefit of the founder being so close to the action is to track changes, and adding the tadka of strategic consulting on top of it at a free cost becomes very critical, added Shejale.
Speaking of challenges that Devnani’s independent agency has faced, he shared: “We repetitively have faced challenges on the brand value of the network agencies. So, when you think of it from the perspective of a brand manager, it turns out to be a very safe decision. It feels riskier to go with an independent agency rather.”
Agarwal added that there are challenges faced even by larger agencies. “I remember I was speaking to a large group and they said while offline agencies may enjoy 15-20 lakhs of retainer, digital should come from Rs 50,000 to four lakh of budget. So, some kind of remuneration benchmarking should come up when it comes to digital retainers.”
“Additionally, to get the right output, you need the right talent,” she added.
Towards the end, as a one-liner advice to independent agencies, the Grapes executive said, “If you want to scale, don't work in the business, work on the business.”
“Stay hungry, stay foolish,” said Devnani. BC Web’s Baradhwaaj said, “We need to focus on the profitability of the agency to be able to sustain ourselves and scale.”
Shejale concluded the discussion with, “Don’t operate to make your agency big and then sell it off. It's a tough business and big is beautiful.”
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Wavemaker bags ‘Media Agency of The Year’ title at Media Ace Awards 2023
EssenceMediacom and Mindshare were the runners-up in this category
Listen to This Article
The seventh edition of e4m Media Ace Awards was held on Wednesday, November 2 in Mumbai. At the dazzling awards night, Wavemaker was bestowed upon the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ title while EssenceMediacom and Mindshare were the runners-up in this category. The spectacular awards night was graced by industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing world.
Media Ace awards 2023 recognizes the exemplary work done by the Indian media agencies and celebrates their professionals for their contribution to the advertising industry. Their innovative work in harnessing the power of various platforms has revolutionized the way brands connect with their audiences. The awards honour leaders and agencies who have exhibited leadership and direction that has helped mould the media landscape in the country. The agencies and professionals are the driving force behind structuring the media space and its various facets.
The media agencies and its professionals were honoured for their exemplary work, excellence, innovation and creativity. The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Madison OOH named ‘Out of Home Agency of The Year’ at Media Ace Awards 2023
Laqshya Media Group was the runner-up in this category
Listen to This Article
The winners of the Media Ace Awards 2023 were felicitated at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 2. At the glittering awards night, Madison OOH bagged the ‘Out of Home Agency of The Year’ title. On the other hand, Laqshya Media Group was named the runner-up in this category.
In the digital era, Out-of-Home (OOH) agencies play a crucial role in advertising and marketing strategies. These agencies offer a unique and impactful way to connect with audiences. OOH advertisements help build brand awareness and contribute to brand recall.
Media Ace awards 2023 recognizes and celebrates the outstanding achievements of media agencies and its people who have played a pivotal role in shaping the advertising and marketing landscape. The awards honour leaders and agencies who have exhibited leadership with their exemplary work, creativity and innovation.
The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
GroupM takes home the ‘Network of The Year’ award at Media Ace Awards 2023
The other key winners include Mindshare, EssenceMediacom, Wavemaker, Schbang, Madison OOH, Xaxis OML
Listen to This Article
The exchange4media Group hosted the 7th edition of e4m Media Ace Awards on Wednesday, November 2 in Mumbai. At the awards night, GroupM, WPP's media investment group and a leading media investment company, took home the ‘Network of The Year’ award. The star-studded award ceremony was graced by luminaries including top industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing ecosystem.
Media Ace awards 2023 recognizes the outstanding work and innovation by media agencies in India and celebrates their people for their work and their contribution to the advertising industry. The awards are given to leaders and agencies who have exhibited leadership and direction that has helped mould the media landscape in the country. The agencies and professionals are the driving force behind structuring the media space and its various facets.
A glittering group of media luminaries gathered to celebrate the media agencies and its professionals for their exemplary work, excellence, innovation and creativity. The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Navin Khemka named ‘Media Agency Head of The Year’ at e4m Media Ace Awards 2023
The other key winners include Shashi Sinha, Harshil Karia and Vinita Jain
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 10:02 PM | 1 min read
Listen to This Article
The seventh edition of Media Ace Awards on November 2 at a star-studded award ceremony in Mumbai. At the awards night, Navin Khemka, CEO, South Asia, EssenceMediacom, was named ‘Media Agency Head of The Year’. The glittering awards night was graced by top industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing world.
The ‘Media Agency Head of The Year’ award is given to a CEO excelling at a spectrum of media services including media buying/planning and contributing to the overall growth of the organization through exceptional deliverance, retainers and acquiring new business.
Khemka is a seasoned professional having over 25 years of experience across networks. In his previous roles in GroupM, he was part of a Mindshare team and was also involved in the merger of Maxus & MEC to form Wavemaker. Under his leadership, MediaCom has scaled new heights, the company added.
The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp