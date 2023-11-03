Asian Paints explores the many shades of human moods in Diwali campaign

Extending the ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ thought, the new tech-integrated ‘Mera Wala Mood’ campaign by Asian Paints conceptualized by Ogilvy, carries forward this tradition with a new level of emotional depth.

At its heart, "Mera Wala Mood" is driven by a simple thought: while festivals are times of joy and celebration, they also evoke a myriad of emotions for various reasons. The campaign celebrates the idea that our homes are more than just structures; they are living extensions of our moods and emotions and support the person through all the various moods that they experience during the festive season. Through the technological intervention of a face scanner, this insight comes to life.

When consumers use their phone camera to scan their face on the Mera Wala Mood microsite, the technology skillfully captures the viewer's expression and mood. Based on their mood, a specific colour is associated with their emotion, and a personalized film is unveiled. Each film reveals a unique home setting, beautifully adorned with Diwali-related décor elements of the colour that represents the viewer's mood. For instance, if a viewer displays a happy expression, the filter showcases a room bathed in festive and joyous yellow tones, accompanied by a corresponding poem.

Each film features an individual poem that elevates the chosen colour and the emotion it embodies. These poems, gracefully narrated by the legendary Piyush Pandey, breathe life into the diverse range of emotions experienced during the festive season. This tech-savvy style not only engages the audience but also helps to communicate the connection between emotions, colours, and homes uniquely and deeply.

Speaking on this unique campaign, Amit Syngle, CEO and MD, Asian Paints Limited said, “While Diwali brings great joy and delightful surprises, it also unveils a spectrum of mixed bitter-sweet emotions, all for various reasons. These diverse emotions are experienced in every home, making it a living canvas of colours and sentiments reflecting the unique essence of the beings that reside in them. This is the very essence of our long-standing corporate message Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, which continues to resonate in our Diwali campaign this year. Our homes truly tell stories about us, our moods, and our emotions, and #MeraWalaMood seeks to celebrate this beautiful narrative. The campaign is here to give consumers a warm and positive feeling and shares a series of heartfelt films and poems that leave the viewer with wholesome, feel-good emotions.”

Sharing more details, Sukesh Nayak - CCO, Ogilvy India said, “#MeraWalaMood has a simple human insight at its core – Even though festivals are happy times, due to various reasons, we experience many other moods too. And, at the end of the day, it is our homes that take care of all our moods. This insight led to an interactive idea, to make personalised ads for every mood. This vision was brought alive with a face scanner that accurately scans a face – from the squint of the eyes to the folds on the forehead, to reveal the mood. The mood is then revealed by a film that showcases the corner of a home in the colour that represents the viewer’s mood.”

Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement News