ASCI pulls up brands who blatantly used Olympic winners for moment marketing

The council noted that the practice is a potential violation of the ASCI code as the ads could mislead consumers into thinking that the athletes endorse the products

Updated: Aug 6, 2021 9:23 AM
The Advertising Standards Council of India has condemned the brands that capitalised on Indian athletes who won at the Tokyo Olympics. Referring to the athletes or using their likeness without their permission is a potential violation of the ASCI code, said Manisha Kapoor, ASCI secretary-general.

She added that such ads could mislead consumers to think that the athletes genuinely endorse their products.

The brands have blatantly used the names of the winning athletes without permission or contracts with them. Brands like Perfetti Van Melle, Vicks, Aditya Birla Group, Apollo Hospitals and others have been accused of capitalising on the athletes' success through their moment marketing endeavours.

Media reports also suggest that PV Sindhu is planning to drag the brands who used her Olympic win to court. A few days ago, the MD of Baseline Ventures — which represents the two-time Olympics medal winner — Tuhin Mishra took to LinkedIn to express his displeasure over posts by Vicks & Happydent, calling them an infringement of Sindhu’s IP rights. 

 

