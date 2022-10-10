'Anyone can be chef,' says ITC Master Chef in new campaign

ITC Master Chef has flagged off the Ab Koi Bhi Chef campaign, which wants to convey that preparing delightfully delicious appetizers is both convenient and easy with ITC Master Chef frozen snacks range. In line with this thought, the brand has introduced three new TVCs which aptly portray that, one’s gender or age notwithstanding, anyone can be a chef using the ITC Master Chef line of frozen products.

All three TVCs weave the narrative of people dreaming to dish out delicacies for their dear ones by tuning into their inner chefs with the help of the ITC Master Chef frozen products. The first TVC portrays a 30-year-old husband thinking to himself about preparing authentic chicken seekh kebabs for guests. He reaches for an ITC Master Chef Seekh Kebab pack from the freezer and is seen sharing and savouring every bite of the delicious ITC Master Chef Kebabs with his guests.

Speaking about the campaign, Ashu Phakey – Vice President & Business Head – Frozen Food, ITC Ltd., said, “Helping consumers cook delicious snacks easily has been the core proposition of ITC Master Chef Frozen snacks. Our range of delectable snacks like Falafel Kebabs, Chicken Fries, Pizza Pockets or regional specialities like Mumbai Vada Pops, Dilli Dahi Kebabs and Punjabi samosa can all be cooked in the comfort of your home, in just a few minutes. And the best part is, you have a choice of cooking methods -you can microwave, tawa cook, bake, air fry or deep fry our snacks. With these TVCs we aim to reach out to a wide variety of audiences, across categories, turning each one of you into a ‘home chef’ who can cook a delicious snack in an easy and fun way”! As we say, ’ITC Master Chef, Ab Koi Bhi Chef’

