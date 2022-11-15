Anushka Sharma roped in as ambassador for Michael Kors India

The actor will be seen in upcoming campaigns for the watch brand

Michael Kors has announced its partnership with Anushka Sharma as the newest brand ambassador for Michael Kors timepieces in India.

Johnson Verghese, Managing Director for Fossil India, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Anushka Sharma to be the face of Michael Kors timepieces in India. Anushka has been a trailblazer throughout her career as much for her on-screen performances as her style aesthetic, she exemplifies the values of individuality and excellence that we pride ourselves in. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Michael Kors family.”

On the partnership, Anuskha said, “I have long admired the standout nature and unique designs of Michael Kors watches, and I am happy to be working with them as an ambassador. I believe the Michael Kors brand mirrors many of my principles, and their innovative creations are an authentic expression of individuality. The Michael Kors brand has a historic lineage, and I am honoured to represent its global heritage in India.”

Her collaboration with Michael Kors will extend to promoting the watch vertical for women. She is slated to appear in the upcoming Michael Kors campaigns launching in November.

