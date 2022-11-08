Ananya Pandey headlines MSI's #StartOfMyPassion campaign

Gaming brand MSI has collaborated with Bollywood celebrity Ananya Panday for its latest campaign #StartOfMyPassion.

In the Instagram reel, Ananya has depicted three different scenarios that highlight her joy, adventure and unrelenting energy. She further encourages users to allow their passion to become their purpose, be it for business or studies, creativity or simply for having the best gaming experience with the range diverse range of MSI laptops.

Talking about passion and her association with MSI, Ananya Panday said “I have always believed in ‘once you turn your passion into a purpose, it will eventually become your profession’ and here, I am, living my dream. Since my childhood, I have been fond of movies and that’s when I wanted to see myself as well on the big screen, as I felt acting was something I would love to pursue as a profession. This partnership with MSI has been a fantastic experience for me as it was all about passion and how important it is to strive for something you love and make it part of your daily life. The wide range of MSI laptops offer class-leading performance, connectivity and mobility, which will surely help to ignite your passion.”

Commenting on the announcement, Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said “We are thrilled to collaborate with Ananya Panday to promote the MSI laptop line-up over the festive season. Ananya’s persona totally resonates with the brand identity and will act as an inspiration to the numerous young fans. This association with her will not only help the brand in building a presence across the country, but will specifically increase brand penetration and engagement within the younger generation as well. Furthermore, by featuring the MSI Modern, Creator & Stealth series of laptops alongside Ananya, we aim to further strengthen MSI’s proposition as the one-stop destination to cater to all the needs of the enthusiastic gamers as well as content creators out there.”

