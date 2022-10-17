An Experiential Revolution: How India Can Accelerate Business Marketing With Video

Today, consumers’ preferences and the way content is consumed have changed exponentially. The blending of the internet, social media, and the availability of multiple screens are rapidly converging with television, fueling the renaissance of online videos. Hence, it is not surprising that brands have begun adapting to the changes in the digital sphere. Brightcove’s Global Video Index Report shows that video views have increased by 38% Y-o-Y globally, with India doubling video views at 107%.

The evolving digital economy is challenging the relevance of existing marketing practices, and marketers worldwide are looking for ways to distribute critical information creatively to engage with their audiences on a deeper level. However, in this era of too much content and insufficient attention, digital disruption is not just about creating content but also about providing consumers with meaningful experiences and lasting impressions.

No matter the industry, video can inspire, educate and build authentic human connections. To break through the noise and effectively engage their audiences, marketers need to think like a media company to connect with today’s digital-savvy, always-on consumer.

Transform Marketing with a successful video-first strategy

Brands are increasingly using videos to market products, and the pandemic has accelerated the trend. Buyers are looking for videos to consume information about a product or service as quickly and efficiently as possible. As per a recent survey by Brightcove titled 'The power of video in B2B Buyer’s Journey', 95% of buyers agree that video plays an essential role in moving forward with a purchase, and 93% believe that video is critical to build trust in a brand. From the early stages of learning about the businesses to post-purchase training and advocacy, video provides opportunities to connect and engage with key stakeholders involved in the buying decision.

However, an effective marketing strategy isn’t just about adding videos as a component of the marketing mix. Building and strengthening a video-first content strategy calls for a robust video engagement platform that enables marketers with centralised content management to access and distribute content through all marketing mediums. Furthermore, a reliable, secure, and scalable platform, layered with machine learning, provides the aggregated intelligence necessary to identify viewer preferences and engagement habits. This helps to drive personalised content as per the consumer’s interest to effectively target consumers and translate these engagements into measurable results.

Intelligent video platforms create a powerful yet intimate connection that helps businesses impact the customer journey at multiple touchpoints from websites, landing pages, social media to virtual and hybrid livestream events. It helps provide media-quality experiences for customers across all channels, builds trust in the brand, and primes sales to close the deal, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content.

With the ability to create attention, strengthen connections, and secure conversions, by thinking like a media company, businesses can create a channel to leverage their content to the fullest and own the experience of engaging with the audiences to build a greater connection.

By Dattatray Shivaji Katkar, Sales Director, Brightcove, India

About Brightcove:

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetise content more reliably, and every organisation to communicate with team members more powerfully. Visit www.brightcove.com

