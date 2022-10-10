Amitabh Bachchan urges everyone to prioritise mental health in new Medibuddy ad

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy launched its new fifteen-second awareness video featuring Amitabh Bachchan, who was on-boarded as the brand ambassador earlier in 2022. The video urges people to prioritise their mental health on account of World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10. The unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic made society realise how critical it is to be aware of mental health. Subsequently, helping with getting rid of stigma around prevalent issues such as depression and anxiety is also very important.

The digital healthcare platform has released the video with the objective to emphasise the importance of mental and physical well-being, featuring brand ambassador acting legend Amitabh Bachchan, who encourages people to know the advantages and ease of digital healthcare via MediBuddy. The video is being promoted through all major media outlets and social media platforms to spread mental health awareness.

Commenting on the campaign, Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy, said, "We at MediBuddy always encourage people to prioritise mental health and make constant efforts to make high quality healthcare available nationwide. Having acting legend Amitabh Bachchan as our esteemed brand ambassador, we aim to reach out to a large audience base and convey our message of giving more importance to mental health. Also, we intend to highlight that assistance for mental health care is available on our digital platform with complete guarantee on confidentiality. We have witnessed over 81% increase in queries related to mental health recently, which showcases the increasing trust of people in digital platforms.”

MediBuddy has always been at the forefront of promoting the importance of mental & physical health and accelerating India’s digital medical ecosystem. The digital healthcare platform has a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centers, and 2,500 pharmacies across the country. MediBuddy’s integrated ecosystem enables a one-stop healthcare solution for Lab Tests, Medicines Delivery, Vaccination, Surgery Care and Expert Consultations in 20 Indian languages to cater to the needs of people in tier 2 & tier 3 cities as well.

