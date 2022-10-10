Akshay Kumar stars in this zingy ad promoting Sting-Paytm partnership

With the festive season around the corner, Sting has partnered with Paytm to offer its consumers a value-for-money offering. With the purchase of every Sting PET bottle of 250ML, consumers will be entitled to a cashback* of Rs 40 on their first Paytm UPI transaction. The offer can be redeemed by scanning Paytm’s QR code on the Sting® bottle, and entering the promo code, which will be printed on the reverse side of the label.

Accompanying this festive offer, Sting® has also unveiled a quirky campaign, featuring the brand ambassador and superstar Akshay Kumar. The TVC encourages the audiences to live each moment with Sting®’s quintessential can-do energy.

Speaking on the offer and the TVC, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “We are elated to join hands with Paytm to provide this never seen before offering to our consumers to bolster the festivities. Sting is known to do things that no one has ever done before. And it reflects in everything that we do. Through this campaign we continue to live the philosophy as we offer double the amount of cashback to our consumers for their first Paytm UPI transaction. The offer enables our consumers to get guaranteed cashback on their first UPI transaction. We are excited about this offer and hope that it would electrify the festivities a little."

Commenting on the film, brand ambassador Akshay Kumar said, “I am thrilled to associate with Sting for their never seen before festive cashback offering with Paytm. Sting’s philosophy of ‘Can-Do’ energy and electrifying life's regular moments resonates with my belief of seizing every moment in life. The TVC is a portrayal of this invigorating energy. I am sure that this offer will brighten up our consumers’ festivities this year.”

Paytm Spokesperson said, “Being the pioneer of QR and mobile payments in the country, we have enabled users to ‘scan and pay’ while also enabling them with superfast Paytm UPI money transfers We are glad to be associated with Sting, which is one of the most loved beverage brands in the country, to offer users an extra cashback delight with an energizing bottle of Sting.”

The new Sting® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Sting® is available in small single serve packs of 200ml and 250ml and multi serve pack of 500 ml across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.

The creative agency of this campaign is Leo Burnett.

