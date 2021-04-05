Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches #ABHIKaro campaign

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd. (ABHICL), the Health Insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, a significant non-banking financial services company, launched a two video multilingual, multi-platform campaign ‘#ABHIKaro’ that has garnered a tremendous response with a reach of 45.2 million and 26.7 million+ views (audio and visual).

#ABHI Karo campaign promotes the idea of ‘Chuno insurance jo de zyada’ (choose an insurance that gives so much more!) to prod the viewers to choose an insurance cover that goes beyond satisfying the bare minimum needs. The pandemic-driven awareness of health insurance has led people to have a more proactive approach towards their health needs. However, a significant part of India's population below 35 years feels that they are immune to health and medical risks because of age being in their favour. Similarly, a sizable number of people suffering from lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes, asthma, cholesterol, etc., are yet to invest in adequate health insurance coverage. ABHI in Hindi means ‘now’ and #ABHIKaro is a witty take on the brand name ‘Aditya Birla Health Insurance’ acronym. The phrase ‘ABHI Karo’ is used to create a sense of urgency to choose Aditya Birla Health Insurance without procrastinating, to access quality health care services.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance launched Activ Health, an all-inclusive holistic health plan that comes with a plethora of health benefits, forming a complete ecosystem of health. To showcase this ecosystem, the brand rolled out a new campaign ‘#ABHIKaro’ that talks about how the new Activ Health Plan offers more than what people usually expect from a health insurance plan.

Speaking about the campaign, Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital, said, “The phrase 'ABHI kya kar raha hai?' is multi-dimensional and very commonly used in conversations across India. It can be a way of greeting, an inquiry, a question, or more. The 'ABHI Karo' campaign has used this as a hook to detail what ABHI i.e.; Aditya Birla Health Insurance is doing for its customers. The word play on the brand name allows for a high recall value and incorporates humour while reminding viewers regarding the importance of the comprehensive and 'health first' offerings provided by Aditya Birla Health Insurance”

Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “The concept of ‘#ABHIKaro’ was derived from the sense of urgency to convince people to stop procrastinating and buy health insurance right now and thus ‘#ABHIKaro’. We want to urge our customers to seek more from health insurance - ‘Chuno insurance jo de zyada’ i.e. to think beyond protection from medical expenses and to explore plans that provide progressive healthcare services along with access to the wellness ecosystem. With Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s feature-rich offerings such as the ‘Activ Health’ policy, one can get “zyada” from their health insurance. At ABHI, we have constantly taken efforts to evolve with the growing health and wellness needs and to provide truly comprehensive protection to our customers and so “#ABHIKaro.”

