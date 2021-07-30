ABP Group partners with 82.5 Communications for ABP Desam's launch campaign

The Bangalore office of 82.5 Communications and ABP Group have partnered once again, this time for the launch of ABP Desam in two Indian states - Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The launch of ABP Desam comes on the heels of the record-breaking launch of ABP Nadu in Tamil Nadu, also by the 82.5 Bangalore office. Nationally, the agency also handles the creative mandate for ABP Ananda, ABP Majha, and ABP Studios.

The launch of ABP Desam is in line with ABP’s effort to keep citizens abreast of all forms of news, from current affairs to politics and entertainment. And a vision to help create an open and informed society. The launch campaign of ABP Desam is based on the central insight that regardless of borders, the people of these two states share the same interests. It highlights and celebrates the pride every Teluguite carries within themselves when it comes to their culture and especially their language.

Avinash Pandey, CEO ABP Network, said “It has been incredible working with 82.5 Communications on the launch of our new Telugu digital platform, ABP Desam. They understood the Telugu market, and coalesced their creative concepts with regional elements, which made the campaign well-suited to our vision for ABP Desam.”

Elaborating on the launch, Naveen Raman, Sr. Vice President and Branch Head, 82.5 Communications – South, said, “Telegu is more than a language. It's a sense of belonging, it's a matter of pride, it's a way of building community. That's how passionate the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are towards their language. We worked on that insight to celebrate their love towards the language through ABP Desam. This thinking is yet another example of what we as an agency do best - be a truly Indian agency by having an insider point of view and approach every time. We did it super successfully for ABP Nadu in Tamil Nadu. And now we are proud to do it again for ABP Desam.”

Speaking further on the launch campaign, Sangeetha Sampath and Ravi Cherussola, Group Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications - South said, “The unique history of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana requires an adept understanding of the people, their interests, and passions. A hyper-local approach is of absolute essence because when it comes to something as serious as news, the regional truth becomes important. The launch digital film celebrates and highlights this via the digital film, social media work and more.”

