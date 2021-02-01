A23 launches initiative to promote responsible gaming

The platform has a responsible gaming policy that consists of several measures to ensure that the users continue to play and enjoy rummy in a safe and sustainable manner

With the much-dreaded 2020 behind us, it’s time for new beginnings. And one of the best ways to start fresh is to pledge to be more responsible in everything that we do. Promoting this very thought is A23 through its latest initiative, Play Responsibly.

As part of the initiative, the country’s most loved rummy platform is telling its users to play the game just for fun and knows when to stop the game. A23 says “a real champion is someone who does not chase losses, someone who does not moan over losses, someone who makes time for other things, someone who spends time with family, someone who knows when to stop, and someone who plays only for entertainment.”

Being a responsible platform itself, A23 has a responsible gaming policy that consists of several measures to ensure that the users continue to play and enjoy their favourite rummy experience in a safe and sustainable manner. The policy aims to help users avoid potentially adverse consequences of continuous gaming.

A23 makes sure that it provides its users with a platform that is "purely a source of entertainment”. While most of the users on the platform are casual rummy players who play for entertainment, stress-busting, competition and challenges, A23 wants to make sure that they are there for the right reasons, and play responsibly. And to ensure this, the platform has some advice for its users:

Online rummy on A23 should be played to keep you entertained and have fun in your free time





You must be 18 years of age to play real money rummy





Every player on A23 has certain daily, weekly and monthly limits on the account so that they don't overspend beyond their means. The players can set themselves a budget for each month and play within the budget





While playing online rummy on A23, it is suggested that players keep track of time and money that they spend - in short, set a maximum amount of time for this game and abide by it





Take a break if you end up losing multiple rummy games continuously





Players can move to lower 'add cash limits' at any point in time





If a player has lost more than his daily budget, he/she should pause and come back in a few days. They should not try and spend more time and money to get back what they have lost for now - they can do this another time while playing within their limits

To make sure, that rummy is played absolutely responsibly on its platform and that everyone goes back happy, A23 also offers some other protection measures to its customers:

Players can request the platform to get their A23 account closed any point in time. However, any such account can be re-opened only after a 15-day cool off period





Players can also request the platform to lower the purchase limits from time to time and disable the redeem cancellation process for their account so that they withdraw their winnings from time to time





A23 pro-actively takes steps from time to time and identify if the users are at risk of falling into Not so responsible gaming patterns and will notify them immediately via emails, notifications and personalised phone calls





The platform has fixed daily and monthly purchase limits to users’ accounts. These limits are based on certain slabs and a player can move to higher add cash limits only after an enhanced KYC and confirmation from A23’s end on the validity of his/her records and gameplay activity

Finally, if you find yourself getting restless because you are playing every day, pause, reflect and ask yourself some of these questions:

Is the time I spend on playing on A23 interfering with my work and other responsibilities? Am I playing to escape real problems or issues in my life? Am I playing to make up for previous losses?

These questions and their answers will surely make you a responsible rummy player.

So what are you waiting for! Download the app right away and begin your rummy journey at A23.

